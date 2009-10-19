Fashion Stylist: Jennifer Hitzges

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

JH: My exotic hometown of Buffalo, NY to see my 2-year-old niece trick or treat.

SC: What books are you reading now?

JH: I’m rotating a few; Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, Empire Falls, and Mind Wide Open. I love exploring concepts of what affects and establishes patterns of thought and why we make decisions.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

JH: I want the iPhone but can’t type fast enough on it so I’m still a BlackBerry addict.

SC: Favorite flower?

JH: Peonies, Poppies, Hydrangea, Hyacinth, Lilacs, Apple Blossoms. I love the botanical garden when everything starts blooming.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

JH: I’m really into Le Labo at the moment.

SC: What inspires you?

JH: Trees, clouds, beaches, reflections, gardens, fireworks, kind people, my friends, my sister and her daughter, and teachers.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

JH: The ’70s; I would have been a total disco queen, dancing all night.

SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination?

JH: My friend’s lovely East Village apartment for the amazing dinners and the good people they bring together.

SC: What is your favorite drink and where do you like to drink it?

JH: Iced coffee at Ciao For Now, on my block.

SC: Who is your favorite photographer, and why?

JH: I love the spirit of Tim Walker. His images are like childhood dreams realized full scale. His set designers are amazing. Javier Vallhonrat has always been a favorite; I love his color and light.

SC: What is your dream piece of artwork to own?

JH: I’d love to own a John Currin or an Alice Neel. I’d also love a Peter Max Love or Butterfly print.

SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New York, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?

JH: “Spring blooms.” I could take people around to see my favorite trees as they bloom around the East Village. I will walk out of my way home to pass my favorites.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

JH: Wings’ greatest hits CD.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

JH: I could never choose just one. I really like to mix designer, vintage, and inexpensive items from many brands to find a more personal look. I love pieces from Lanvin, Marc Jacobs, Chloe, Dries, Stella, and Alexander Wang.

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

JH: Having a home in a warmer climate, being a mom, and consulting in many capacities.

SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?

JH: Leather leggings.

SC: When did you know you wanted to be a stylist?

JH: I was dressing up my younger sister in layers of everything in her closet when I was eight.

SC: What was your first gig?

JH: One of my first big jobs was styling Sarah Jessica Parker for the MTV movie awards. She changed over ten times. It was really so much fun and such a fantastic way to start off my career. Early on, I was also lucky enough to work with Helmut Newton and Arthur Elgort for The New Yorker under Michael Roberts. I was so appreciative to have the opportunity to work with such iconic photographers.

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination, worldwide?

JH: I love the vintage in Amsterdam. I’ve had great days at the Rose Bowl.

SC: What are you willing to spend more on, shoes or clothing?

JH: I don’t always think that a high price tag or the very latest is needed to look great, but if I love something and can imagine wearing it often and it fits into my existing wardrobe, I will find a way.

