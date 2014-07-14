StyleCaster
15 Fashion Stylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

Kristen Bousquet
by
From celebrity stylists like Micaela Erlanger and Johnny Wujek, to those who style for the runway, and ad campaigns, stylists are the real deal when it comes to putting outfits together.

Not surprisingly, many of the biggest fashion stylists around are serious fans of Instagram. Given that they have everything from behind-the-scenes photos withy celebrities on the red carpet to selfies with some of the biggest names in entertainment, we couldn’t be happier that they are sharing their personal moments with the world.

We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite Instagram accounts belonging to fashion stylists for you to check out and awe over. Flip through the slideshow and follow them all!

Name: Rachel Zoe

Instagram@rachelzoe

Has Styled For: Anne Hathaway, Harper's Bazaar, Jimmy Choo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt

 

Name: Elizabeth Stewart

Instagram@elizabethstewart1

Has Styled For: Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Vanity FairL'uomo Vogue

Name: Micaela Erlanger

Instagram@houseoferlanger

Has Styled For: Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Munn, Hilary Swank, Michelle Dockery

Name: Leslie Fremar

Instagram@lesliefremar

Has Styled For: Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elle, Marie Claire, Givenchy 

Name: Jeanann Williams

Instagram: @jeanannwilliams

Has Styled For: Naomi Watts, Suki Waterhouse, Grazia

Name: Cristina Ehrlich

Instagram: @cristinaehrlich

Has Styled For: Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, L'Oreal

Name: Erin Walsh

Instagram: @erinwalshnyc

Has Styled For: Kerry Washington, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Tory Burch, Kate Upton, Mary Kate Olsen

Name: Kate Young

Instagram: @kystyle

Has Styled For: Vogue Turkey, Jason Wu, Natalie Portman, Teen Vogue, Armani Exchange

Name: Penny Lovell

Instagram: @pennyalovell

Has Styled For: Emma Watson, Ginnifer Goodwin, Instyle, GQ, Anne Hathaway

Name: Ilaria Urbinati

Instagram: @ilariaurbinati

Has Styled For: Nina Dobrev, NylonLucky, ELLE, Kristen Stewart, Zooey Deschanel

Name: Joseph Cassell Falconer

Instagram: @josephcassell1

Has Styled For: Taylor Swift, "Saturday Night Live", Diet Coke, Keds

Name: Johnny Wujeck

Instagram: @jwujek

Has Styled For: Amber Heard, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry

Name: Tara Swennen

Instagram: @taraswennen

Has Styled For: Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone, Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus

Name: Sarah Slutsky

Instagram: @saraslutsky

Has Styled For: Emma Watson, Tory Burch, Madewell

Name: Brian Coats

Instagram: @briancoatsbc

Has Styled For: Jimmy Fallon, GQ, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nautica, J.Crew

