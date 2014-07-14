15 Fashion Stylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

From celebrity stylists like Micaela Erlanger and Johnny Wujek, to those who style for the runway, and ad campaigns, stylists are the real deal when it comes to putting outfits together.
Not surprisingly, many of the biggest fashion stylists around are serious fans of Instagram. Given that they have everything from behind-the-scenes photos withy celebrities on the red carpet to selfies with some of the biggest names in entertainment, we couldn’t be happier that they are sharing their personal moments with the world.
We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite Instagram accounts belonging to fashion stylists for you to check out and awe over. Flip through the slideshow and follow them all!
Name: Rachel Zoe
Instagram: @rachelzoe
Has Styled For: Anne Hathaway, Harper's Bazaar, Jimmy Choo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt
Name: Elizabeth Stewart
Instagram: @elizabethstewart1
Has Styled For: Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Vanity Fair, L'uomo Vogue
Name: Micaela Erlanger
Instagram: @houseoferlanger
Has Styled For: Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Munn, Hilary Swank, Michelle Dockery
Name: Leslie Fremar
Instagram: @lesliefremar
Has Styled For: Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elle, Marie Claire, Givenchy
Name: Jeanann Williams
Instagram: @jeanannwilliams
Has Styled For: Naomi Watts, Suki Waterhouse, Grazia
Name: Cristina Ehrlich
Instagram: @cristinaehrlich
Has Styled For: Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, L'Oreal
Name: Erin Walsh
Instagram: @erinwalshnyc
Has Styled For: Kerry Washington, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Tory Burch, Kate Upton, Mary Kate Olsen
Name: Kate Young
Instagram: @kystyle
Has Styled For: Vogue Turkey, Jason Wu, Natalie Portman, Teen Vogue, Armani Exchange
Name: Penny Lovell
Instagram: @pennyalovell
Has Styled For: Emma Watson, Ginnifer Goodwin, Instyle, GQ, Anne Hathaway
Name: Ilaria Urbinati
Instagram: @ilariaurbinati
Has Styled For: Nina Dobrev, Nylon, Lucky, ELLE, Kristen Stewart, Zooey Deschanel
Name: Joseph Cassell Falconer
Instagram: @josephcassell1
Has Styled For: Taylor Swift, "Saturday Night Live", Diet Coke, Keds
Name: Johnny Wujeck
Instagram: @jwujek
Has Styled For: Amber Heard, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
Name: Tara Swennen
Instagram: @taraswennen
Has Styled For: Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone, Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus
Name: Sarah Slutsky
Instagram: @saraslutsky
Has Styled For: Emma Watson, Tory Burch, Madewell
Name: Brian Coats
Instagram: @briancoatsbc
Has Styled For: Jimmy Fallon, GQ, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nautica, J.Crew