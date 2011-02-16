Celebrity Stylist Crystal Streets Talks Fashion Week So Far

Crystal Streets‘ impressive roster of clients includes celeb heavy-hitters like Rihanna, Ciara, Mariah Carey and Jay-Z. And as if that weren’t enough to keep her busy, she’s also adding jewelry designer to the list, launching her LYRALOVESTAR line for the first time at Fashion Week. I spotted Crystal while I was at the Kim Crawford Wine Bar earlier today, where she gave me a little rundown of her week so far.

What are some show highlights from the past few day?

Well, I’m dying right now because I’m missing Alexandre Herchcovitch he’s one of my favorite designers. I’m so inspired by him and the line is amazing. I’ve been inspired by a few shows this season. The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Show was so cute just cause you saw all the different silhouettes Dita Von Teese killed it with that Zac Posen. I’ve been to Betsey Johnson, which is always fun. And I went to Rebecca Taylor, which was very Indian-inspired and it was a lot of hot pinks with gold embellishments and trimming. And today I’m going to Milly.

What are the trends you’re seeing for Fall/Winter?

I think everything is a little darker this season. Right now I see a lot of lace and a lot of black just like lace insets just beautiful, beautiful pieces. I think it’s been really refreshing. And I’ve been seeing a lot of sheer beaded maxi skirts, which are amazing. Who knew? I haven’t seen that in years. I think it’s like a whole 70s vibe coming back and I’m just really enjoying Fashion Week.

Tell me a little bit about your jewelry line

My line LYRALOVESTAR is launching here officially at fashion week and I’m a part of the accessories display. I just got my new LYRALOVESTAR Estelle Runway Necklace and I’m wearing it right now. It’s my piece that can take you from day to night. It’s very dreamy, celestial and moody. You can check it out at lyralovestar.com.