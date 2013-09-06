Stylish Workout Clothes You Can Definitely Wear Beyond the Gym

Stylist and spokesperson Christine Bibbo Herr shows off her love of fashion, beauty, and fitness in her blog, NYC Pretty. She’s worked for publications such as Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, and The Knot, and currently serves as a contributing editor for Life & Style magazine.

Summer might be over, but that’s no excuse to give up on your workout routine—and maybe even pick up a few new pieces to wear while you get your bod in top-top shape. I’m always on the hunt for stylish workout clothes that can definitely be worn beyond the gym, so read on for a few of my favorite pieces that can go from the street to spinning!

1. A Peplum Top

I know what you’re thinking—peplum to the gym? Yup! This functional tank (Peplum Sport Top; $35; Ae.com) is almost too cute to sweat in!, but don’t worry, I tested it and it’s top notch. The breezy moisture-wicking fabric allows for plenty of ventilation during a workout, and looks stylish after I’m done on the treadmill and make my way through the city to get home. I also opted for a high-top sneaker for my street stroll and, when I get to the gym, I can swap them out for my yoga socks or cross trainers. For a groovy way to keep the tunes flowing, I’m loving these retro-inspired headphones from Puma to pump my playlist on!

(Bag; $110; Shop.lululemon.com, Puma high tops; $80; Shop.puma.com, Capris; $88; Shop.lululemon.com, Headband (worn as wristband); $17; Sparklysoul.com, Headphones; $90; Shop.puma.com (available in October)

2. A Graphic Tank

Action-packed graphics like the one pictured above from Lorna Jane (tank; $35; Lornajane.com) help motivate and get those bods moving! Lorna Jane has some of the best inspirational tanks that will keep you going work or play! I wear this one all the time for cross-training and running errands.

3. Eye-Catching Sneaks

As a dedicated runner, I’m always looking for the coolest and most comfortable kicks to support my feet when I’m putting in the extra miles. These black and pink neon numbers (Gel Kayano sneakers; $150; Asicsamerica.com) are sleek enough to wear all over town. They totally up the ante of your street style during or after you sweat!

4. Bold Pants

These leopard capris (Zweet Sport capris; $56; Zweetsport.com) pack a pretty punch at the gym or just kicking around town. They’re super lightweight and flattering, and they dry fast if you sweat or have to rinse them out and go!

