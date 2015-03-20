25 Ways to Wear High-Waisted Shorts This Spring

While high-waist bottoms aren’t anything new—just look at old-school pics of Jane Birkin in her ’70s flares and you’ll know know that—during the last couple of years, we’ve seen the style reinvented for a new generation (ahem, Mom Jeans 2.0.) One iteration we’re particularly fond of? High-waist shorts. From worn-denim casual looks, to smartly-tailored pieces, and printed pairs that are sharper than a standard skirt, figuring out what to wear with high-waisted shorts has never been easier.

As usual, the fashion blogger crowd is trailblazing the trend with fresh, easy-to-copy ways to wear the look this season. Here, we rounded up 25 of the best, so keep clicking for the ultimate round up of high-waist short style!