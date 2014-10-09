25 Ways to Style Your Varsity Jacket This Fall

It’s finally time to hit the stores and get busy shopping for fall (if you haven’t already). With the weather changing and jackets becoming a necessity, one style we’re wholeheartedly endorsing is the ever-enduring varsity jacket.

Sure, varsity jackets call to mind high school football players and chilly homecoming days, but the style has also gotten a high-style makeover, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone and DKNY.

So, to prove that you don’t have to be an athlete (or their cheerleader girlfriend) to pull of a varsity jacket, we’ve gathered 25 modern street style outfits all built around the classic!