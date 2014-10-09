StyleCaster
25 Ways to Style Your Varsity Jacket This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
It’s finally time to hit the stores and get busy shopping for fall (if you haven’t already). With the weather changing and jackets becoming a necessity, one style we’re wholeheartedly endorsing is the ever-enduring varsity jacket.

Sure, varsity jackets call to mind high school football players and chilly homecoming days, but the style has also gotten a high-style makeover, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone and DKNY.

So, to prove that you don’t have to be an athlete (or their cheerleader girlfriend) to pull of a varsity jacket, we’ve gathered 25 modern street style outfits all built around the classic!

 

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Bartabacmode

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: The Penelope Times

Photo: Fora MTV

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: The Fancy Pants Report

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: The Native Fox

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Oh My Vogue

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Street Chic Geek

Photo: Le Blog de Joumita

Photo: Wifey Off Duty

