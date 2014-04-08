StyleCaster
Not Quite Ready to Buy That ‘It’ Bag? Here Are 15 Wallets To Score Instead

Sarah Barnes
by
It’s out with the old and in with the new this spring and that includes cleaning out and lighten up your wallet. Regardless of whether you hoard every receipt, are always dropping your phone, or prefer a more minimalist look, we searched high and low to find the best cash carriers for every lifestyle.

From a rad metallic wallet you can store your phone in, to a sleek card case with chunky zippers, these wallets will have you more excited than ever to whip out the plastic. So go ahead and focus on more important things at hand, like where you’ll be making your new wallet’s debut.

Click through the gallery for 15 wallets you need to shop this Spring!

Clutch With Zips, $79.90; at Zara

Cafe Studded Leather Clutch, $175; at DVF

Hail To The Queen Wallet, $208; at Marc by Marc Jacobs 

Kate Spade 'Brightspot Avenue Stacy' Wallet, $128; at Nordstrom

Anchor Zip Wallet, $68; at Jonathan Adler

Ella Leather Wallet, $128; at French Connection

Devon Mobile Zip Wallet, $350; at rag & bone

Rivington Smartphone Zip Around, $198; at Milly

Barceloneta Wallet, $58; at Anthropologie

Mason Wallet, $95; at Rebecca Minkoff

Libby Gold, $125; at Bandolier

Madison Pinnacle Soft Wallet, $168; at Coach

Marion Envelope Continental Wallet, $195; at Tory Burch

Checkbook Wallet, $78; at Madewell

