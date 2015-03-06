StyleCaster
30 Stylish Wall Posters That Don’t Scream College Dorm

by
There are few things more fun than shopping for home decor, especially when it comes to picking the art with which to decorate your walls. And while you might think it’ll cost an arm and leg to deck out your walls, it absolutely can be done on a super-tight budget. Enter the humble decorative poster.

You might think wall posters are only for college kids looking to make the best of the fact that they’re living in a dorm, but the fact remains that you’re not picking the same ones as they are. In fact, sites like Keep.com and Etsy are packed with stylish, cool, grown-up wall posters that can spruce up your space for as little as $3—without an “Animal House” reference in sight.

Here, we rounded up 30 of the best to get you started!

1 of 30

Prada Poster, $5; at Etsy

Wishbone Art Print, $26

Arrow Print Poster, $42.11

No Bullshit Allowed, $120; at The Writing

Inspirational Poster, $4.39

Audrey Hepburn Poster, $5.00; at Etsy

Abstract Manhattan Poster, $39.99; at All Posters

Typography Print Poster, $9; at Etsy

Printable Coffee Poster, $4.40

Zebra Art Print, $26

Gold Inspirational and Geometrical Poster, $44

Paris Poster, $159.99; at Art.com

Coca Cola Bottle Evolution Print, $14.99; at All Posters

No Rest For the Wicked Print, $20; at Jasmine Dowling

Modern Love Art Print, $109

ABC Poster, $75

Deer and Buck Card Design, $4.00; at Etsy

NYC Subway Poster, $32.99; at All Posters

Poster, $49

Treble Clef Print, $13.55; at Etsy

Watercolor Heart Poster, $3; at Etsy

Canada Map Poster, $26

Saxaphone Patent Print, $5.00; at Etsy

Ballerina Art Print, $15; at Etsy

Love What You Do Poster, $120; at The Writing

Ice Cream Poster, $14.99; at Art.com

Brooklyn Bride, $27.99; at Art.com

Typography Poster, $20.84

Poster, $5.99; at All Posters

Dreamcatcher Art Print, $26

