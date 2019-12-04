19 No-Fail Stylish Gifts That Definitely Won’t Be Re-Gifted

Scroll To See More Images

Just about everyone wants to do a good job gift-giving. Most of us care deeply about our loved ones. We want to bring genuine joy to their lives—and genuine smiles to their faces. We want them to have everything they need, everything they want, and some stuff they might not even know they want, too. The only issue? Gift-giving is hard. None of us dream of being the person whose gift goes unappreciated—or worse, re-gifted. How can we ensure the stylish, useful gifts we’re buying will actually turn out to be as stylish and useful as we expect?

One no-fail approach is to shop directly from someone’s wishlist. But if you don’t have access to one—or if you want to go off-book—try gifting your loved one an experience. Concerts and vacations are obvious options, but they aren’t the only way forward. If your loved one likes traveling, get them an adorable beach towel that will inspire their next Instagram post (and maybe even their next trip). If they love gardening but are stuck in the city, get them a grow-your-own-garden kit fit for a window sill. Candles, spa kits, and journals all fit this mold, too. When in doubt, buy your loved one something to use, and they’ll use it.

And remember, you can never go wrong with an investment piece. Give your loved one that exquisite necklace they’d be reluctant to buy themselves. Treat them to that luxury cashmere sweater they’ll be wearing for years to come. Buy them that chic bracelet, those adorable earrings, that versatile scarf. Sleek silhouettes and quality materials never go out of style, making investment gifts a genuinely practical and endlessly stylish option.

The perfect gift for the person who takes their sleep very seriously, this sleep set is as luxe as it is affordable. Gift your loved one a satin eye mask, satin pillowcase, and satin scrunchie all in one—and get ready to receive serious thanks for upgrading their sleep situation.

Versatile earrings are something we could all use a little more of in our lives. These sparkly studs are dressy enough to wear to a wedding, chic enough to wear out, and low-key enough to wear on the daily. In other words, they can do it all—making them a worthwhile addition to anyone’s jewelry repertoire.

This incredibly photogenic journal is sure to delight writers and art lovers alike. Journaling is one of those things many of us want to do, yet rarely make time for. Help your loved one follow through in 2020 by giving them a very aesthetic excuse to get started.

Even frequent travelers rarely remember to stock upon TSA-approved toiletry bottles until it’s too late to buy them. Do your loved one a favor and preempt their next packing struggle—gift them this iridescent travel kit that’s as cute as it is practical.

Heart-shaped jewelry never fails to delight. This particular piece looks vaguely aughts-inspired, making it feel trendy and classic all at once.

Candles are a lovely way to set a snuggly scene during the calendar’s coldest months. And Cozier’s ceramic candles feel even more romantic than more traditional, glass-encased options. Give your loved one a candle in the fragrance and palette they’d most appreciate, but rest assured knowing it’s pretty hard to go wrong.

The best pieces of jewelry are elegant and playful in equal measure. This celestial option nods to our collective obsession with the moon and stars, while staying true to Pandora’s classic aesthetic. And don’t worry about buying a piece that doesn’t fit right: This bracelet comes with an adjustable, sliding clasp.

Give the gift of self-care this holiday season by inviting your loved one to indulge in this seriously dreamy bath kit. Complete with body oil, an exfoliating mitt, and a rose quartz crystal, this kit is the perfect excuse for your loved one to kick back and relax in the most romantic way possible.

The Five-Minute Journal is beloved by fans of efficiency far and wide. The minimalist book offers customers a place to reflect, focus, and cultivate gratitude—and promises to consume no more than five minutes a day. The self-help fan in your life is sure to appreciate such an effective little gift (and we’re sure the loved one who could use a little more self-help wouldn’t mind it, either).

The earring fiend in your life is sure to appreciate these little beauties, which truly offer the best of both worlds. Can’t choose between hoops and dangle earrings? You don’t have to. Not sure whether to veer classic or contemporary? No problem. These earrings will veer as high-key or low-key as your giftee wants them to, making them a particularly perfect present.

The loved one who’s always traveling will surely appreciate the opportunity to connect with you, no matter where in the world they are. The next time they hit some faraway idyllic beach, they’ll have an excuse to snap a photo of their adventures and send it your way—so long as they get the towel in the shot.

Even the most organized among us can benefit from the gift of a catch-all dish. These plates are substantive enough to hold all your loved one’s trinkets, without being so large that they’ll feel inconvenient. What’s more? These trays double as decor. So even if your loved one never takes advantage of the practical side of the tray, it can still hold its weight as a bauble.

Not everyone in this world dreams of crafting the liquors they drink from scratch. But some people definitely do, and this is an excellent gift for that kind of person. Got a friend who considers themselves an amateur mixologist, a low-key chemist, an aspiring craft gin-maker? This DIY gin kit will give them everything they need to play around with that passion in a decidedly low-maintenance and space-efficient way.

Give your loved one the gift of the stunning night sky—in jewelry form, of course. This Pandora charm captures the moon and stars with just enough abstraction to seem subtle (but not so much that your giftee won’t know what they’re looking at).

Astrology and cocktails are two of our collective culture’s favorite things, and this book blends them magnificently. In addition to being incredibly fun (and incredibly cute), this recipe book is actually useful—it’s chock full of easy-to-execute cocktail ideas your loved one will turn to for years to come.

No closet is complete without at least one excessively comfy black sweater. And if your loved one’s wardrobe is devoid of this must-have, the holidays offer the perfect excuse to give them one. This Everlane basic is crafted from luxe cashmere that’ll last your loved one years (maybe even decades). Plus, the silhouette is sleek enough to play well with anyone’s wardrobe.

This bracelet is dainty, delightful, and ready to decorate your loved one’s arm. The astrology-obsessed will surely delight in this piece’s celestial silhouette. And even those who pay no attention to the zodiac can appreciate the classic star iconography.

Your green-thumbed loved one will be ecstatic to learn they can grow their own garden—even if their apartment is tiny, and their backyard is nonexistent. This DIY garden kit is window sill-friendly, and it fits inside a sleek glass bottle, so you won’t have to worry about the wind disrupting it too much.

It doesn’t matter whether your loved one is a whiskey aficionado, a cocktail lover, or someone who near-exclusively drinks juice. Just about anyone who appreciates a cold beverage could benefit from having these whiskey stones around. If your loved one has ever lamented the fact that ice waters down their drinks, do them a favor and gift them a pack of these. (And of course, if your loved one is genuinely whiskey-obsessed, these are a shoo-in for best gift of the year.)

This post is sponsored by Pandora.