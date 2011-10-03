A Stylish Toast To Gwen Stefani’s Birthday

I still cherish my memories of my first concert outing sans parental supervision. I was accompanied by two close friends and we were buzzing with excitement as we entered Nassau Colosseum ready for the No Doubt concert.

I’m sure I am not alone in my love for Gwen Stefani. As a style icon (colored braces aside), performer, fashion designer and all-around Renaissance woman, she is one of the few idol-worthy women in Hollywood these days.

So, in honor of the lovely Gwen‘s 42nd birthday, we’ve hunted down our favorite looks from her long impressive career. From blue hair to timeless Hollywood fashions, Gwen can — and has — done it all. Click through and share your favorite Gwen moment with us!

All images courtesy of SIPA.