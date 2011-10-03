StyleCaster
A Stylish Toast To Gwen Stefani’s Birthday

Jessica Rubin
by
I still cherish my memories of my first concert outing sans parental supervision. I was accompanied by two close friends and we were buzzing with excitement as we entered Nassau Colosseum ready for the No Doubt concert.

I’m sure I am not alone in my love for Gwen Stefani. As a style icon (colored braces aside), performer, fashion designer and all-around Renaissance woman, she is one of the few idol-worthy women in Hollywood these days.

So, in honor of the lovely Gwen‘s 42nd birthday, we’ve hunted down our favorite looks from her long impressive career. From blue hair to timeless Hollywood fashions, Gwen can — and has — done it all. Click through and share your favorite Gwen moment with us!

All images courtesy of SIPA.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998.

Performing in Paris with No Doubt, 2002. 

At the 2003 Billboard Music Awards with No Doubt

At the 2004 Golden Globes. 

With hubby Gavin Rossdale at the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

With Catherine Walsh at The Fashion Group International "Night Of Stars" in NYC, 2009.

Performing at the 2007 NRJ Music Awards ceremony in Cannes. 

Taking the final walk at her LAMB fall/winter 2011 presentation with Kingston during NYFW, 2011. 

Mommy Gwen on an outing with Kingston and Zuma, 2011. 

At the screening of This Must Be The Place during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival, 2011. 

