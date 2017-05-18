StyleCaster
Share

Stylish Summer Suits for Women: Your New Warm-Weather Closet Hero

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stylish Summer Suits for Women: Your New Warm-Weather Closet Hero

Lauren Caruso
by
Stylish Summer Suits Women
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We can comfortably blame Wall Street for the bad rap suits have endured over the past two decades: Traditional styles are often too masculine, too stuffy, too shoulder pad-y—and certainly not flattering. And we’re willing to bet the last time you even thought about the suit that’s stuffed at the back of your closet was for a job interview, and then you threw it right back into its hiding place. The good news is that you can keep it there. We’re not angling for your stiff, pinstriped version to make a resurgence any time soon.

MORE: 25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

Instead, we’re making a case for the summer suit. Before we lose you, hear us out: While you may not have one of those cushy finance jobs that requires one on the daily (or maybe you do! That’s cool, too!) the summer suit is the epitome of stylish—and it makes getting dressed in the summer a cinch.

To keep yours from skewing too formal, pair a matching blazer and pant with a simple white tee, and throw on some Vans or white sneakers. If your job (or the occasion) allows it, swap out the pants all together in exchange for tailored shorts. Even a Bermuda length (think: cut right above the knee, but fitted through the thigh) will make any suit look way more casual. Just stay away from wearing it with a stretch-cotton button-down and heels, unless of course, you’re aiming for the Ann Taylor circa 2001 look. No shame.

Ahead, click through for our favorite summer suits in interesting silhouettes and on-trend colors like mint and ivory—and then rejoice in the fact that you’ll never have to worry if your outfit matches, because, uh, it goes together. And you can use all that extra time you used to spend trying out four outfits before work doing whatever it is that men have been doing since they claimed ownership of suits.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Summer Suiting-Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer
Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer

Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer, $240; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Summer Suiting-Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers
Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers

Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers, $134; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Summer Suiting-Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord

Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord, $193; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Summer Suiting-Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord

Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord, $193; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Summer Suiting-T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers
T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers

T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers, $210; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Summer Suiting-T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer
T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer

T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer, $270; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Summer Suiting-ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve
ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve

ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve, $64; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Summer Suiting-ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts
ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts

ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts, $35; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Summer Suiting-Maiyet Duster Coat
Maiyet Duster Coat

Maiyet Duster Coat, $1,495; at Maiyet

 

Photo: Maiyet
Summer Suiting-Maiyet Slim Pant
Maiyet Slim Pant

Maiyet Slim Pant, $695; at Maiyet

 

Photo: Maiyet
Summer Suiting-Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket
Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket

Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket, $1,200; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
Summer Suiting-Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers
Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers

Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers, $750; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
Summer Suiting-Light beige straight cut Satin Jacket

H&M Satin Jacket, $59.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Summer Suiting-Light beige Satin Pants

H&M Satin Pants, $19.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Summer Suiting-White Club Monaco Fionneh Jacket

Club Monaco Fionneh Jacket, $149; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Summer Suiting-White Club Monaco Eulia Pant

Club Monaco Eulia Pant, $169.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Summer Suiting-Yellow Zara Double-breasted Jacket

Zara Double-Breasted Jacket, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Summer Suiting-Yellow Zara High-Waist Wide Trousers

Zara High-Waist Wide Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer

9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer
  • Summer Suiting-Blossom Pale Green Double Breasted Blazer
  • Summer Suiting-Blossom Pale Green Cuffed Trousers
  • Summer Suiting-Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
  • Summer Suiting-Topshop Tailored Suit Co-Ord
  • Summer Suiting-T By Alexander Wang Front Pleat Cropped Trousers
  • Summer Suiting-T By Alexander Wang Front Tie Tux Blazer
  • Summer Suiting-ASOS Mix & Match Blazer With Rouched Sleeve
  • Summer Suiting-ASOS Mix & Match Tailored Shorts
  • Summer Suiting-Maiyet Duster Coat
  • Summer Suiting-Maiyet Slim Pant
  • Summer Suiting-Acne Studios Jara Striped Cotton Jacket
  • Summer Suiting-Acne Studios Tessel Striped Wide-Leg Trousers
  • Summer Suiting-Light beige straight cut Satin Jacket
  • Summer Suiting-Light beige Satin Pants
  • Summer Suiting-White Club Monaco Fionneh Jacket
  • Summer Suiting-White Club Monaco Eulia Pant
  • Summer Suiting-Yellow Zara Double-breasted Jacket
  • Summer Suiting-Yellow Zara High-Waist Wide Trousers
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share