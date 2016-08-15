13 Chic Summer Candles That Look Even Better than They Smell

One of the first things I did upon moving apartments last week—before I picked some affordable art for the walls or even connected the Wi-Fi—was to jump onto my phone and order scented candles for every room in the house. As far as I’m concerned, a house isn’t truly your own until every corner radiates a scent that, whatever it may be, smells like your definition of home.

Plus, adding a minimalist three-wick soy wax candle adds a quiet luxury to anything from a bedside table to a stacked pile of books, making them a chic, relatively affordable way to decorate your space.

So in the slideshow ahead, I’ve reviewed my 13 favorite options that look even better than they smell. There’s a brand new floral candle by Monique Lhuillier, cult-hit classics you spot on every fashion girl’s Instagram (and what they really smell like), and a couple of chic, affordable brands I bet you haven’t heard of yet. Keep clicking!