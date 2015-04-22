11 Insanely Stylish Spring Pieces—That are Eco-Friendly

Today is Earth Day, and we’re celebrating the environmentally-minded event the best way we know how: Shopping. Wait, just hear us out–while you might not automatically associate eco-friendly fashion with clothes you’d actually want to be seen wearing, there really are dozens of cool brands out there making killer clothes with a conscience .

Yep, you really can buy outfits ready for Friday night cocktails, fancy shoes, trend-led accessories, and even jeans all from labels who are environmentally-minded. In fact, we rounded up 11 eco-friendly pieces are actually chic, right here. Keep clicking to shop.