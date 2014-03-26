StyleCaster
Share

20 Spring Flats You’ll Obsess Over This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Spring Flats You’ll Obsess Over This Spring

Sarah Barnes
by
20 Spring Flats You’ll Obsess Over This Spring
20 Start slideshow

City dwellers can all agree that there’s nothing worse than a morning commute with aching ankles and pinched toes. A good day starts (and ends) with a pair of happy feet and let’s face it: sky-high heels can often leave us blistered and bruised.

MORE: Rain Gear That’s Actually Cool

Both practical and stylish, a pair of flats are the always-cool alternative to too high heels. Metallics, studs, and bold pops of color give these tomboyish staple an instant wow factor. But if you’re more of a neutrals girl, we’ve got you covered. Regardless of your taste, we can all agree that buying new shoes is an easy, affordable (and fun!) way to update your spring wardrobe.

MORE: 10 Men’s Tops That’ll Look Cuter on You

Check out these 20 pairs of flats that you can happily walk tall in all spring long.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Genny, $175; at Rebecca Minkoff

Brayden, $110; at Sam Edelman

The Serge Oxford, $198; at Madewell

Leather Moccasin, $79.90; at Zara

Slythern, $59.95; at Steve Madden

Mara Cap-Toe Espadrille, $195; at Loeffler Randall

Viv Mirror Metallic Bow Flats, $228; at J.Crew

Enritte D'Orsay Flats, $128; at Anthropologie

Rachel Roy Pointed Toe Flats, $225; at Bloomingdales

Harris Leopard Print Canvas Flat, $220; at Alice and Olivia

Florence Flats, $225; at Joie

Gaudio Loafer, $285; at Tory Burch

Moonshine Jewelled Slippers, $55; at Topshop

Bellina Flats, $328; at Kate Spade

Sanford Oxford, $98; at Splendid

Nina 2 Textured Leather Slide, $325; at Vince

Keiko Cracked Loafer, $318; at All Saints

Abbee D'Orsay Flat, $59; at Lucky Brand

Alpha Flats, $129; at Dolce Vita

Kent Slip On, $275; at Rag & Bone

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrity Hair Inspiration for Spring

Celebrity Hair Inspiration for Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share