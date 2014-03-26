20 Spring Flats You’ll Obsess Over This Spring

City dwellers can all agree that there’s nothing worse than a morning commute with aching ankles and pinched toes. A good day starts (and ends) with a pair of happy feet and let’s face it: sky-high heels can often leave us blistered and bruised.

Both practical and stylish, a pair of flats are the always-cool alternative to too high heels. Metallics, studs, and bold pops of color give these tomboyish staple an instant wow factor. But if you’re more of a neutrals girl, we’ve got you covered. Regardless of your taste, we can all agree that buying new shoes is an easy, affordable (and fun!) way to update your spring wardrobe.

Check out these 20 pairs of flats that you can happily walk tall in all spring long.