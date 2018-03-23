100 Stunning Spring Dresses to Buy Right Now

It’s almost time to bid adieu to winter coats and make way for our favorite item of the year—the spring dress. Maybe it’s because we’ve been deprived of flowy chiffon layers, bare shoulders, and exposed legs all winter, but we decided to take our spring dress guide to an entirely new level this year. We rounded up 100 (that’s right) 100 dresses just for you this season.

We’re obsessing over all the midi wrap dresses, ruffle detailing, and bold pops of yellow and pink in the dress guide ahead. This season’s dress options have us wishing we could wear one for every single day of spring—and according to our math, the three months until summer add up to about 90 dresses. Are you picking up what we’re putting down?

It’s time to dive into spring and slip into something a little flowy, floral or colorful. Start clicking, because the dress hunt has officially begun.