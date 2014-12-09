15 Seriously Stylish Pairs of Snow Boots to Get You Through the Winter

If you live in a place where winter strikes, you know how hard it is to not to completely destroy your favorite pair of boots. Sure, you want to look cute in what you are wearing, but you still want what you are wearing to be function and that’s exactly where snow-proof boots come in.

Many brands from Moschino to Jimmy Choo have come to the rescue, creating winter boots that are also seriously chic. These options will keep you dry and warm, and most importantly, out of the fashion don’t column.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the cutest pairs of snow-proof boots that will leave you feeling confident about heading out into the snow, sleet, and rain. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!