15 Seriously Stylish Pairs of Snow Boots to Get You Through the Winter

Kristen Bousquet
If you live in a place where winter strikes, you know how hard it is to not to completely destroy your favorite pair of boots. Sure, you want to look cute in what you are wearing, but you still want what you are wearing to be function and that’s exactly where snow-proof boots come in.

Many brands from Moschino to Jimmy Choo have come to the rescue, creating winter boots that are also seriously chic. These options will keep you dry and warm, and most importantly, out of the fashion don’t column.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the cutest pairs of snow-proof boots that will leave you feeling confident about heading out into the snow, sleet, and rain. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

Jimmy Choo Dwight Boots ($1,495; available at jimmychoo.com)

Love Moschino Beige Snow Boots With Faux Fur Trim ($265.30; available at asos.com)

Burberry 'Clemence' Rain Boot ($295; available at nordstrom.com).

Sakroots Duet Duck Snow Boot ($59.95; available at dsw.com).

Dirty Laundry Puffy Snow Boot ($39.95; available at dsw.com).

Hunter Boot Original Tall Rain Boots ($150; available at barneys.com).

Sorel Caribou Felt Snow Cuff Boots ($246.25; available at asos.com). 

Bertie Rainstorm Suede Snow Boots; ($103.29; available at selfridges.com). 

VANELi Women's Vesper Snow Boot ($270.90; available at amazon.com). 

Khombu Women's Loon Quilted Snow Boot ($68.95; available at amazon.com).

Valentino Garavani 'Rockstud' Rain Boots ($297.50 at farfetch.com).

Camper Women's Lotta 46795 Snow Boot ($240; available at amazon.com).

MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Harness Rain Boots ($125; available at macys.com).

Sorel Winter Carnival Sherpa Snow Cuff Pewter Boots ($161.08; available at asos.com).

Isabel Marant Nowles Snow Boot ($840; available at lagarconne.com).

