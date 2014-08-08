25 Stylish Sneakers To Buy and Wear Right Now

Tired and blistered feet, rejoice! Sneakers are back and in a big, seriously stylish way. In recent months, sneakers have cropped up on countless street style stars, at couture runway shows (yes, couture!), and a slew of these chic kicks have been designed by some serious industry heavyweights (hello, Riccardo Tisci for Nike).

So put down the stilettos for a second and slip your feet into one of this season’s most stylish pairs. Not only are they fashion-forward, they’re comfy! C’mon, you can’t lose. Here, we’ve rounded up our 25 of our favorite pairs—at every price point!—that you can buy and wear right now, as well as into the fall. Happy shopping!

Have a favorite outfit that involves sneakers? Share it in the comments!