25 Stylish Sneakers To Buy and Wear Right Now

Tired and blistered feet, rejoice! Sneakers are back and in a big, seriously stylish way. In recent months, sneakers have cropped up on countless street style stars, at couture runway shows (yes, couture!), and a slew of these chic kicks have been designed by some serious industry heavyweights (hello, Riccardo Tisci for Nike).
So put down the stilettos for a second and slip your feet into one of this season’s most stylish pairs. Not only are they fashion-forward, they’re comfy! C’mon, you can’t lose. Here, we’ve rounded up our 25 of our favorite pairs—at every price point!—that you can buy and wear right now, as well as into the fall. Happy shopping!
Have a favorite outfit that involves sneakers? Share it in the comments!
Our favorite stylish sneakers to shop right now!
Eugène Riconneaus Inez printed canvas sneakers ($310; available at Net-a-Porter).
Zara Combined trainers ($89.90; available at Zara).
Photo:
fotografozara1
Nike X Riccardo Tisci women's Air Force 1 RT boots ($340; available at Barneys).
Superga 2750 SatinW sneakers in light pink ($125; available at Superga).
Nike Rosche Run sneakers ($79.99; available at Finish Line).
Saint Laurent leapard-print canvas sneakers ($445; available at Net-a-Porter).
Markus Lupfer Ka-Pow embroidered suede slip-on sneakers ($290; available at Net-a-Porter).
Play By Comme des Garçons heart-print low-top sneakers ($140; available at Barneys).
Finds Minna Parikka Bunny leather high-top sneakers ($330; available at Net-a-Porter).
Adidas X Opening Ceremony OC Pro Model bball sneakers ($185; available at Barneys).
Christian Louboutin python Rantus Orlanto sneakers ($1,795; available at Barneys).
Joshua Sanders NY slip on sneakers ($425; available at Intermix).
Valentino Rockstud sneakers in white ($795; available at Intermix).
Ash Jungle metallic leather platform sneakers ($175; available at Saks Fifth Avenue).
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star '70 printed canvas high-tops sneakers ($90; available at DJPremium).
Common Projects Achilles leather sneakers ($410; available at Net-a-Porter).
Pierre Hardy paneled suede and leather sneakers ($525; available at Net-a-Porter).
3.1 Phillip Lim Trance high-top sneakers ($425; available at Barneys).
SYOU Co. 5 sneakers ($129; available at SYOU).
Nike Internationalist sneakers ($85; available at Nike).
ASOS Deadline flatform trainers ($42.56; available at ASOS).
Chanel tweed and jersey lace-ups ($895; available at Chanel).
Supra Vaider high top sneaker ($95; available at Revolve).