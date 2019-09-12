These Stylish Smartwatches Won’t Ruin Your Cute Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

Fitness and smartwatches aren’t downright hideous by any means (and depending on your taste), but most of the current options on the market aren’t exactly cute either. While you can accessorize your Apple Watch or FitBit with an off-label wrist band to dress it up with a little bit of customized flare, there are plenty of stylish smartwatches for women that don’t resemble the typical square shape and bulky design prototype we’re used to. In fact, there are plenty of tech-savvy watches offered in an array of different color ways and metallic finishes, as well as chic designs that double as jewelry.

Perhaps more importantly, while these elevated wearables look like your non-smart go-to watch, but they still offer all of the tech and health features you’ve come to expect, including smartphone notifications from all of your apps, heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, fitness tracking, GPS and, you know, the list goes on and on. Whether you’re looking for steel design with a stylish accents or prefer a more simple athleisure look that won’t get in the way, these smartwatches are much more stylish compared to your average model, so you’ll actually be able to commit to wearing them on the daily.

1. Fossil Gen 4 Venture Smartwatch

This luxe smartwatch is designed with a gold stainless steel finish (also available in rose gold and silver) and is powered by Google Wear, making it compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. This timeless wearable is engineered with GPS tracking, touchscreen functionality, music storage, fitness and step tracking and so much more. It’s basically your smartphone in bracelet form.

2. Garmin V ívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker

For those who prefer a sportier look, this minimalist smartwatch and fitness tracker is a super budget-friendly option for a luxe design without looking like fashion jewelry. It’s designed with a comfortable wristband with rose gold accents for a fashionable touch. It features an array of smart and fitness functionalities including REM sleep and blood oxygen level monitoring, and even a breathing relaxation monitor.

3. Withings Steel Hybrid HR Smartwatch

This super stylish HR smartwatch not only gives any look a chic touch, but it’s also waterproof up to 50M, which means you can safely take a shower while wearing it without the risk of damage. It features a slew of smart functions, including sleep monitoring, automatic 24/7 tracking, activity monitoring and more. It’s also got an impressive battery life, offering up to 25 days of use off of just one full charge.

4. Zuoli Fitness Tracker Bracelet

If you’re looking for a sleek and ultra-minimal wearable without all of the smartphone functionality, this is a great budget-friendly fitness bracelet. It’s powered with a pedometer, heart rate monitor, remote camera control, sleep analysis and so much more. It’s also a waterproof design, making it safe for sweaty workouts and rainy days.

5. Michael Kors Access Sofie HR Watch

Traditional watches (along with handbags, of course) have been one of Michael Kors’ best-selling product categories forever, so it only makes sense the label nows offers smart versions that look just as chic as the original models, but come with next-level tech upgrades. This bedazzled wrist watch is equipped with smartphone notifications, GPS, heart rate monitoring, and calorie tracking just to name a select few.