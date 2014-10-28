30 Perfect Pairs of Shoes For Long Days at Work

One of the biggest fashion conundrums most women face daily is finding a stylish pair of work shoes that are commuter-friendly and won’t leave them in total pain after a long day. Raise your hand if you’ve been there.
We’re here to tell you that finding fabulous work footwear doesn’t have to mean wearing sky-high stilettos day in and day out. We looked high and wide for low-heeled boots, kitten heels, and seriously chic flats, all of which are perfect for long days at the office.
Scroll through the gallery above for our 30 picks of shoes perfect for wearing right now at the office. Hey, being comfortable means you’ll probably perform better, so it’s really win, win.
Nicholas Kirkwood pointed toe loafers ($395; available at Nordstrom).
H&M patent boots ($49.95; available at H&M).
Prada pointy toe flats ($410; available at Prada).
Ann Taylor Delisa buckle leather booties ($198; available at Ann Taylor).
Jimmy Choo Gala mirrored leather point-toe flats ($625; available at Net-a-Porter).
SJP Serge boots ($455; available at Nordstrom).
& Other Stories velvet pumps ($100; available at & Other Stories).
Coach Oakdale booties ($258; available at Coach).
Ivanka Trump Chic3 flats in grey flannel ($99.95; available Nordstrom).
J.Crew Dulci print heels ($228; available at J.Crew).
Matt Bernson Verona flats ($235; available at Otte).
Tory Burch Tiernan pumps ($285; available at Tory Burch).
Loeffler Randall Rashida perforated booties ($450; availble at Loeffler Randall).
Topshop Jester kitten heels ($95; available at Topshop).
Gucci Lillian horsebit animal print calf hair flats ($795; available at Gucci).
Jimmy Choo Harlow patent square toe flats ($625; available at Jimmy Choo).
Cole Haan Bradshaw point toe pumps ($248; available at Cole Haan).
Chloe leather trimmed suede and mesh pumps ($670; available at Net-a-Porter).
Valentino Tango leather ankle-strap pumps in Indigo ($845; available at Bergdorf Goodman).
Kate Spade Gino flats ($328; available at Kate Spade).
Aldo Ormelle flats ($65; available at Aldo).
Nine West Tryme pointy toe heels ($79; available at Nine West).
Vince Camuto Frances boots ($219; available at Vice Camuto).
Steve Madden Caydence pumps in wine multi ($99.95; available at Steve Madden).
Zara kitten heel court shoes ($59.90; available at Zara).