StyleCaster
Share

40 Stylish School Supplies Anyone Can Use

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Stylish School Supplies Anyone Can Use

Kristen Bousquet
by
40 Stylish School Supplies Anyone Can Use
41 Start slideshow

Back-to-school season is exciting for so many reasons, and—with the amazingly stylish selection available—school supply shopping is one of them. Who would have thought picking out notebooks, cute agendas, and a good pair of earbuds to keep yourself entertained on the walk from class to class could be as exciting as buying new fall clothes?

MORE: 25 Well-Designed Dorm Rooms to Inspire You

Apart from just being cute to look at, these accessories will all but guarantee you’ll walk into the first day of class totally prepared. We’ve gathered some of the most unique school supplies out there for you to use this semester from laptop cases to tape dispensers.

MORE: 21 Tips and Tricks Every College Freshman Should Know

Click through the slideshow to see them all!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 41

Rifle Paper Co. Safari Pocket Notebooks, Set of 2; $12 at bloomingdales.com

Black Small Soft Cover Notebook with Gold Initial; $6 at poppin.com

2015 17-Month Large Agenda in Black Stripe; $36 at katespade.com

Lime Green Small-Fry Scissors; $7 at poppin.com

All Seeing Eyes Journal, $8; at Urban Outfitters

New York Skyline Laptop Case 13"; $118 at henribendel.com

2015 Classic Desk Calendar in Black; $56 at sugarpaper.com

2015 17-Month Medium Agenda in Green Painterly Cheetah; $30 at katespade.com

Sugar Paper Polka Dot Spiral-Bound Notebook; $26 at saksfifthavenue.com

Phonesoap Smartphone Sanitizer and Charger, $64.95; at Uncommon Goods

Hay Color Binder; $29 at connox.com

White Poppin Planner; $15 at poppin.com

On a Flower Trip iPad Air Sleeve bHerschel Supply Co; $24.99 at modcloth.com

Ferme A Papier 2015 Wood Block Standing Calendar; $38 at urbanoutfitters.com

 

2015 17-Month Large Agenda in Bella Bookshelf; $36 at katespade.com

Marshall Minor Earbuds; $60 at nastygal.com

Autumn Leaf Fabric Notebook; $10 at fatface.com

White Eco-Calculator with Lime Green Numbers; $17 at poppin.com

Polka Dot Journal in Raspberry; $18 at sugarpaper.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Snake Heart Printed Faux Patent-Leather Laptop Case; $140 at net-a-porter.com

One Canoe Two The Week Ahead Note Pad; $20 at urbanoutfitters.com

Pendleton Printed Notebook; $19.50 at zappos.com

Rubic Opulent Bloom Pencil Case; $35 at tedbaker.com

Coral Medium Soft Cover Notebook; $9 at poppin.com

Photo: Jack D. Neith

poppin. Ballpoint Pen Set; $12 at urbanoutfitters.com

Givenchy Bambi iPad Case in Printed Coated-Canvas; $335 at net-a-porter.com

Kate Spade New York 'Cyber Cheetah' Laptop Sleeve 13 Inch; $60 at nordstrom.com

Gold Dot Notebook in Pink; $18 at sugarpaper.com

Poppin® Aqua Tape Dispenser; $12.95 at crateandbarrel.com

KENZO Tiger iPad Case in Black; $69 at forwardforward.com

Metallic Gold Medium Soft Cover Notebook; $9 at poppin.com

UO 1 Inch Binder; $9 at urbanoutfitters.com

Speck 'SeeThru' Snap-On MacBook Pro Laptop Case 13 Inch; $49.95 at nordstrom.com

Feather Journal; $14.99 at urbanoutfitters.com

Three By Three Seattle Weekly Magnetic Wipe-Off Board, $30; at Urban Outfitters

 

Pink Kaleidoscope Composition Notebook; $5 at poppin.com

Viparo Enzo 15" Quilted Laptop Case; $150 at revolveclothing.com

poppin. Oversized Sticky Notepad; $6 at urbanoutfitters.com

Petite Notes in Kraft; $10 at sugarpaper.com

Allia Botanical Bloom Ipad Mini Case; $60 at tedbarker.com

Marshall Minor Earbuds - White; $60 at nastygal.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fall 2014 Beauty Campaign Looks, in Real Life

Fall 2014 Beauty Campaign Looks, in Real Life
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share