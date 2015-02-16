Stylish President’s Day Sales to Shop Now

President’s Day: A holiday during which most Americans think more about sales than former leaders of our country—not that we’re any exception. Known for massive discounts surrounding stores’ first big sale of the year, the holiday finds countless retailers offering deals and steals nearly impossible not to take advantage of.

Here, we’ve rounded up a few sales to get you started!

ASOS

Take 20% off full-priced items with the code PREZDAY20

Banana Republic

Take 40% off your purchase with code BRLOVEYOU.

Bloomingdale’s

SAve 20% to 60% on select styles.

H&M

50% off select items, with items starting at $4.95

La Garconne

Extra 20% off sale items with code LGPDAY20.

Macy’s

Save 20% to 50% on select merchandise, and free shipping and returns on items over $75 using code PRES.

Nasty Gal

Take 70% off select items.

Need Supply

Extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. Ends Feb. 16th.

Otte

20% off site wide with code 20KISSES. Ends Feb. 14th.

The Outnet

Take an extra 40% off select items.

Revolve Clothing

Up to 65% off select items.

Yoox

Take an extra 25% off select brands using code REDCARPET25.