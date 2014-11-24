StyleCaster
20 Insanely Chic Plus-Size Pieces to Buy Now

by
As far as plus-size fashion goes, it’s a common gripe that there seems to be a gaping hole in the marketplace when it comes to brands that are equal parts on-trend and made to flatter curvy women. Luckily, a few new sites have cropping up that manage to do both, but shoppers would argue there’s not nearly enough.

That said, much of the selection at these retailers are indeed very of-the-moment—we’re talking culottes, crop tops, leather pants, and distressed denim—so we decided to put 20 of them in once place.

Whether you’re looking for something special as we head into the holiday season, or just want a few new things, click through the gallery to shop amazing plus-sized fall and winter finds that are seriously stylish.

 

 

Black Culottes, $59.95; at Simply Be

Lipstick Boutique Plus Tux Dress, $114; at ASOS

Faded Skinny Jeans, $27.90; at Forever 21

Scuba Skirt, $74.95; at Simply Bee

ASOS CURVE Longline Oversize Cardigan, $54; at ASOS

 

Junarose Lace Longsleeve Bodysuit in size 14 to 22, $53; at ASOS

Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $49.95; at H&M

Faux Leather Pants, $49.95; at H&M

ASOS CURVE Highwaist Skinny Jean In Distressed Rip, $60; at ASOS

 

Studio Fringe Skirt, $98; at Eloquii

Striped Crop Top, $11.90 at Forever 21

Pleione Plaid Eyelash Yarn Sweater, $88; at Nordstrom 

Studio Multi Sequin Pencil Skirt, $128; at Eloquii

CORINE ORIGAMI COAT; at Gwynnie Bee

Forever 21+ Perforated Faux Suede Booties, $34.80; at Forever 21

JWLA for Johnny Was  Everly Velvet Draped Cardigan, $295; at Neiman Marcus 

JOANNA HOPE LACE MAXI DRESS AND SHRUG, $130; at Simply Be

MICHAEL Michael Kors Chain Detail Faux Fur Front Sweater Vest, $185; at Nordstrom 

Studio Velvet Gown, $188; at Eloquii

Satin and Lace Robe, $44.50; at Torrid

