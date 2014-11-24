20 Insanely Chic Plus-Size Pieces to Buy Now

As far as plus-size fashion goes, it’s a common gripe that there seems to be a gaping hole in the marketplace when it comes to brands that are equal parts on-trend and made to flatter curvy women. Luckily, a few new sites have cropping up that manage to do both, but shoppers would argue there’s not nearly enough.

That said, much of the selection at these retailers are indeed very of-the-moment—we’re talking culottes, crop tops, leather pants, and distressed denim—so we decided to put 20 of them in once place.

Whether you’re looking for something special as we head into the holiday season, or just want a few new things, click through the gallery to shop amazing plus-sized fall and winter finds that are seriously stylish.