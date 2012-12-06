Most Stylish Outtakes: Watch LeBron James’ Fiancee Talk About Her Courtside Style

Miami’s 20 Most Stylish brought out some of the chicest names in Miami, and we couldn’t help but keep a few of them around to talk personal style even more. We chatted with Savannah Brinson, a major fashion fan (who wowed us all in sky-high Charlotte Olympia heels), who also happens to be Miami Heat star LeBron James‘ fiancee.

It’s no secret that these days, sitting courtside at a basketball game is almost akin to sitting front-row during fashion week—a ratty pair of sweats and a T-shirt just doesn’t cut it. Above, listen to Brinson talk about how she likes to dress when she cheers on her man, her style evolution, and more!

