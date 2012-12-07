Most Stylish Outtakes: Watch DJ Irie Talk About His Biggest Fashion Faux Pas

When it came time to select people for Miami’s 20 Most Stylish, DJ Irie was a no brainer. As the official DJ for NBA champions the Miami Heat, Irie keeps the crowds pumped up as they cheer on one of the most beloved basketball teams in the league—and he does it in style.

“All kinds of people influence my style—everyone from Kanye West to the late John F. Kennedy,” Irie told us. “Living in Miami is like being on a tropical vacation all year long, which lets us get away with pretty much anything.”

However, even a dapper gentleman like himself has had some unfortunate fashion mishaps. Watch the video above and see DJ Irie discusses his biggest fashion faux pas!

