42 Stylish New Yorkers Answer: ‘What’s the Last Thing You Bought?’

We’re constantly poring over shopping lists and features that are packed with “insider” must-haves and amazing editor picks—but we’ve often wondered, What do these stylish people actually buy?

Well, during the shooting of this year’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature, we got to answer our own question, asking a slew of our 2014 honorees: “What’s the last thing you bought?”

From $8 vintage tees, jelly sandals, and wool blankets to limited-edition Comme des Garcons jackets and Saint Laurent loafers—we spill on the goods the city’s most copy-worthy residents are buying.

“Some vintage Levis.” — Mara Hoffman, designer

“I’ve been pretty obsessed with striped oversized button downs and just bought one.” — DJ May Kwok

“A pair of Nike Huaraches.” —Rachael Wang, fashion market editor, style.com

“The most recent thing I bought was the skirt I wore to Afropunk. I got it for $8 at L Train Vintage, which is a serious bargain because it’s insanely psychedelic. Ive also acquired a lot of clothing from clothing swaps recently, which I encourage everyone to do, because it’s a great way to save money, eventually steal your friends’ dope clothing that you’ve been coveting, and more importantly, prevent waste!” — Chiara De Blasio, student and daughter of New York City mayor Bill De Blasio

“I’ve really into vintage wool blankets, sounds weird, but true; I bought a very nice Hudson Bay wool blanket from the 50’s, perfect shape and ready for winter cuddling.” — Michael Chernow, founder, The Meatball Shop, and wife Donna Hemmingsen, model

“A flight to Buenos Aires.” — Indre Rockefeller, US President of Delpozo

“The most recent purchase I got was a vintage Comme Des Garcons (limited-edition) jacket at a vintage store in Antwerp.” — Marcus Paul, stylist

“For the restaurant? Half a grass-fed steer. For my jewelry box, a vintage coral and gold peony ring from the 60s.” — Angie Mar, chef, The Beatrice Inn

“Office supplies.” — Azede Jean Piere, designer

“A cross-dyed Robert Geller sweatshirt. I didn’t get it for my personal order, so I had to order it from the store.” — Robert Geller, designer

“About 15 pairs of skinny white jeans from Uniqlo. They’re all I wear and I live in constant fear that they’ll be discontinued” — Jonathan Adler, designer

“Socks from J. Crew. Best price and quirky.” — Steven Kolb, President CFDA

“A pair of Balmain jeans; A bright orange statement skirt by British designer, Osman.” — DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S.

“My most recent BIG purchase was our house in Rincon Puerto along with lots and lots of tools for my partner and husband to remodel with.” — Venessa Arizaga, designer

“Chairs from Fab.com for our home office. I’m currently deep into decorating our new apartment. I’m also in love with my new 3.1 Phillip Lim Cash Only Clutch.” Cyndi Ramirez, blogger, Taste the Style

“Two pairs of shorts at Marc Jacobs and a new adventure hat from REI. I love it.” — Laurel Pantin, editor, Lucky magazine

“I saw that jelly sandals were coming back in and I used to love them as a kid. So I bought a pair, and then realized yeah they might be in for others, but not me. I put them on and they were not the business.” — Danielle Brooks, actress “Orange is the New Black”

“I bought a dress and matching jacket from one of my favorite vintage spots. It’s sort of a lemon-lime colored number from the ’50s and I intend to wear it ad nauseam or until Steph asks me to please stop. It’s no surprise, I was with Liv at the same vintage shop and I scored a really special ’50s sweetheart cocktail dress. Now I just need a cocktail party.” — Olivia Wolfe and Stephanie Krasnoff, owners, American Two Shot

“Oooh, it’s such a long list with Shopbop. But it was a pair of MiH Manchester jeans and a black R13 t shirt. Perfect together—the feel has a cool nod to tomboy style.” — Elle Strauss, Fashion Director ShopBop

“A hat from Satya Twena Millenary factory.” — June Ambrose, stylist

“I used my birthday money to buy a cake mixer. I took culinary classes this summer!” — Summer Chambin, Ambrose’s daughter

“Zimmerman boots for fall. Also white Derek Lam pants even though it’s no longer summer.” — Lauren Bosworth, founder, The Lo Down

“Grey suede Manolo Blahnik pumps!” — Helena Glazer, blogger “Brooklyn Blonde”

“You know I don’t even remember. Shopping is such a blur now thanks to Spring that I may have indulged in more than I should … (Laveer [cough-cough] … Jonathan Simkhai … ) — Cannon Hodge, Social Media Director, Spring

“I think the last thing I got was an overcoat. I bought a vintage blazer that has these insanely huge shoulder pads, and it’s like cropped and it reminds me of ’90s Madonna or something. We’re not big shoppers. We find stuff we like and they tend to stick around a while.” — Sam and Ashley Owens, founder, GrandpaStyle

“I just got a bunch of new Hurley gear to get me through the fall and winter. I live in their Ace Oxford.” — Mikey Detemple, surfer and director

“Creatures of Comfort Yuri shorts; Jaisalmer Eau de Toilette by Comme des Garcons.” — Julie Ho and Nick Anderson, founders, Confetti Systems

“Another pair of Rialto Jean Project jeans—we’re obsessed!” — Lizzie Tisch and Kim Kassel, founders, Suite 1521

“The last thing I bought was a really cool navy leather jacket, which I can’t wait to bring overseas for fashion week! It’s a good fall piece. It’s a good statement piece.” — Natalie Suarez, blogger, Natalie Off Duty

“We like to go vintage shopping a lot, so I think I bought a pair of shoes for $20 in a flea market in L.A. The last thing I bought was a necklace on my trip to Colombia last week.” — Prince Chenoa and Jacob Dekat, founders, Galore Magazine

“This Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit for work today! And a new knit sweater that I’m crazy about. It’s cable knit on the outside with chiffon underneath.” — Sarah Easley and Beth Buccini, founders, Kirna Zabete

“I bought a pair of incredible Saint Laurent loafers. I haven’t even worn them yet! — Va$htie Kola, director and producer

“I bought a few pieces from a store in Namagansett called Tina, and some pieces from Dosa.” — Ramya Giangola, founder, GoGoLuxe