20 Stylish Movies and TV Shows to Watch this Summer

With the summer heat keeping us inside curled up to the AC and nothing but re-runs of our fave sitcoms airing on the picture-box (a nickname for the television, FYI), there’s no better time to add some new (and old) movies to your Netflix queue or watch your soon-to-be-favorite TV shows on Hulu.
We’ve rounded up some must-see movies and TV shows that will keep you occupied on those long, hot weekends. Gather your friends to see what the ’90s were like via shows like Dawson’s Creek and Melrose Place, or what Pierce Brosnan was doing before he became James Bond. You can also see Katie Holmes as a wholesome teenager or see the ice queen, Anna Wintour, at work and find out what role Tory Burch plays in one highly addicting South Korean TV series.
There’s nothing wrong with being a little lazy this summer especially with the hot summer sun forcing you to stay indoors, so take advantage of this excuse for a staycation because you’ll be back to work sooner than you’d like to think.
Check out all 20 of our picks for your viewing pleasure in the gallery above.
Was there a show or movie we forgot to mention on our list? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!
What to watch this summer.
The 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde is featured on every list of must-see movies, and for good reason. Besides the acting, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty play the infamous outlaws with style. A remake featuring Hilary Duff and Kevin Zegers in the starring roles was rumored to be happening, but things have come to a halt. Why mess with a good thing?
Photo:
sostylishsosassy.blogspot.com/
Veteran street style photographer Bill Cunningham makes you fall in love with him even more in Bill Cunningham New York. The film takes you through Bill's everyday routine and viewers get to see trends documented through his camera. Bill is certainly a fascinating character and his love of fashion goes beyond the material.
Photo:
www.oystermag.com/
It's safe to say that you'll probably get addicted to this South Korean television drama that involves the lives of four characters working in the fashion industry, shot both in Seoul and New York City. Fashion King is full of complicated love stories, fashion and ambitious good-looking people. And, just a bit of trivia, Tory Burch's Seoul boutique is one of the prime filming locations.
Photo:
www.fanpop.com/
Poor pouty-mouthed Molly Ringwald must choose between the most popular guy in school, Blane (Andrew McCarthy) and her eccentric best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer) in Pretty in Pink. Well, she chooses the popular guy and Duckie is pretty much ignored throughout the film, but the true star of the movie is Ringwald's wardrobe and that iconic pink prom dress.
Photo:
www.undertheradarmag.com/
In Almost Famous, a young boy gets a chance to follow an up-and-coming band for Rolling Stone. Needless to say, he witnesses all the pitfalls of fame and the crazy lifestyle that comes along with it. Watch Kate Hudson play one of Billy Crudup's groupies and love interest of Patrick Fugit, and see a young Anna Paquin before she became Sookie Stackhouse.
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
Although it aired in the late '90s/early 2000s, Felicity is still easy to relate to. The show follows the life of Felicity Porter as she leaves high school and heads to New York. Viewers watch as she goes through the ropes of balancing college with her love life, and making mistakes like chopping off all of her curly hair.
Photo:
dvrjunkie.blogspot.com/
Venerable designer Valentino Garavani let filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer into to his life during the preparation of his S/S 2006 Collection in Paris but, instead of just focusing on the clothes, the film takes a look at the relationship between Valentino and his business partner/lover Giancarlo Giammetti. Valentino: The Last Emperor looks past the clothes and studies the man creating them. Watch as Valentino creates an amazing collection, argues with everyone and wrangles up his adorable pugs.
Photo:
movies.nytimes.com/
While we are aware that this film isn't in the same league as anything Oscar-worthy, we love it! Spice World takes all the cheese of the '90s and throws it into an hour and 33 minutes of ridiculousness. It's our guilty pleasure and we're sure we aren't the only ones who love this movie too.
Photo:
www.collider.com/
Nowadays it's hard to tell one law show from the other, but Suits sets itself apart with good writing, acting and characters you instantly love. In 2012, the show even received a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild, proving that there is indeed some solid acting in this TV series (along with some eye candy).
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
L'Amour Fou takes a look at the relationship between renowned designer Yves Saint Laurent and his lover Pierre Bergé. The story is mainly told by Pierre as he auctions off Saint Laurent's art collection. It's a touching story told by the only man who truly knew Yves.
Photo:
www.cinedelphia.com/
High school has and will always suck and no movie satirizes that better than Heathers. Winona Ryder plays Veronica, a girl who tries to socially survive her school by sticking with the popular crowd, consisting of three girls that go by the name of Heather. But when one of the girls decide to oust her from the group, she decides to get revenge with the help from her love interest JD, played by '90s babe Christian Slater.
Photo:
www.avclub.com/
Take a look at what it takes to put together Vogue's September issue in the aptly named film The September Issue. Surprisingly, it's Grace Coddington who you'll end up loving in the end. She keeps the documentary from being stale and boring, while Anna Wintour is her usual icy self.
Photo:
blog.modelmanagement.com/
ABC Family produces some really addicting shows and Jane by Design is no different. A high school student is mistaken for being older than she really is and lands a job in the fashion industry working for a designer she admires. Sigh. Wasn't this everyone's high school dream?
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
The film Tiny Furtniture reflects the life of most college graduates today. You graduate, you work a crappy job and you move back home with your parents. Lena Dunham of Girls fame writes, stars and directs this all too real film about being stuck in limbo after graduation. We'd like to think of Tiny Furniture as the movie prequel to the hit HBO TV series.
Photo:
www.cynicritics.com/
That hair and those dashing good looks! It's no wonder Pierce Brosnan eventually became James Bond. But, before he was 007, he starred in the '80s television show Remington Steele as a former thief who pretends to be a detective.
Photo:
redriverpak.wordpress.com/
The CW tried to remake it, but they couldn't (seriously, did you really think you could replace anyone from this show?!). The original Melrose Place will always be the best. The backstabbing, heartbreak and outrageous story lines are the stuff of dreams.
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
If you haven't seen Labyrinth, then you're missing out on the amazing David Bowie as a goblin king and Jennifer Connelly befriending strange muppet creatures. It's similar to the Wizard of Oz accept darker and directed by Jim Henson.
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
The original Skins from the UK is an absolute must-see. The cast and story lines are amazing, and the show tackles real life issues that kids face today, even if it's a little exaggerated. If you saw the MTV version, which doesn't hold a candle to the original, then I suggest you take a staycation and see what you've been missing.
Photo:
www.ccdblog.com/
In Reality Bites, Winona Ryder makes a documentary about the lives of her friends and in the end must chose between going for the struggling artist or succumbing to the "yuppie lifestyle." It's on our list because it's the ultimate Generation X movie.
Photo:
www.imdb.com/
If you want to know where teen television dramas got their start, then look no further than Dawson's Creek. Get a glimpse of Katie Holmes before Tom, Michelle Williams before she became an A-lister, Joshua Jackson before he met Diane and James Van Der Beek before he became James Van Der Beek in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.
Photo:
www.eonline.com/