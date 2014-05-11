Famously Chic Mother-Daughter Pairs Share Their Style Secrets

Just as hair color and height tends to run in the family, style is another quality that seems to be passed down from generation to generation. From Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow, to Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, to Carine and Julia Roitfeld, the list of stylish mother daughter duos goes on and on.

MORE: 5 Ways to Dress Up a Pair of Shorts This Spring

To mark the debut of its latest handbag, the Fiamma, Salvatore Ferragamo created a short film series featuring the stories of style-setting women from renowned families including Sydney and Anika Poitier (daughters of Joanna Shimkus and Sidney Poitier), Princess Patricia and Princess Mathilde Melusine Ruspoli (hailing from one of the oldest Italian noble families with roots dating to the 13th century), and Mariel and Langley Fox Hemingway (descendants of Ernest Hemingway), among others.

MORE: 9 Fashion Labels Named After Mothers (And Grandmothers)

“There is an overwhelming sense of free spirit in the entire family,” author and Oscar-nominee Mariel Hemingway says of her famous family, a characteristic that carries over into their personal style.

As for what Langley, her artist and part-time model daughter has taught her about style, she told us: “Langley told me never to be match matchy…mix things up and make them your own…my girls are the most stylish and glamorous people I know…I am awed by how sophisticated their style is.”

Hemingway, who grew up primarily in Ketchum, Idaho, has integrated many ranch staples like Western boots and oversized knits, into her every day outfits, proving that she has cool mom style down to a science.

Meanwhile Langley says of her mom Mariel’s impact on her style: “My mother taught me that simple beauty is the most beautiful—to just be comfortable in your own skin. That’s where it all starts, it starts within you, and then you dress it up.” No surprise, Langley’s closet is brimming with vintage finds, along with some key designer pieces, making her the ultimate mix-master when it comes to putting together outfits.

If Mariel and Langley personify eclectic style, The Ruspoli’s are modern-day princesses, literally, and they dress accordingly. “My daughter has a really elegant and feminine style,” Princess Patricia Ruspoli shared with us. “She knows exactly what she wants. The tip I have picked up from her is to always keep it classy.” The family matriarch gravitates towards tailored jackets, but knows how to pull off a haute couture gown with the best of them.

Meanwhile Mathilde Melusine’s style, while still elegant, feels just a bit edgier than her mother’s. “My mother has great taste but never actually told me what to wear,” she said. “The only advice on style she gave me is that the secret for elegance is simplicity. Another tip…is being confident in what we wear. I think that is really important!”

Anika Poitier may not be actual royalty, but she is American royalty as the daughter of one of the most critically acclaimed actors of all time. Her mother, while not as famous, is without a doubt a style icon in her own right along with being a French Vogue cover star in the 1960s.

Anika said, “I learned from my mother that personal style is all-encompassing, it’s more than the clothes you wear. Personal style at its best is a form of self-expression. It’s how you treat yourself and others, it’s how you carry yourself and interact with the world.”

Not fully convinced that great style could very well be a gene? Watch Poitier and the offer women in this series share their stories at ferragamo.com.