Go Ahead, Be Lazy All Week In These 10 Pieces of Stylish Loungewear

It’s officially the week of Christmas and New Year’s, which (if you’re like us, at least) probably means you’re planning on doing a whole lot of nothing in particular. It’s the time of year for hanging out with family, eating way too much, and doing it all while being as comfy as humanly possible.

That’s where loungewear comes in. Our moms are constantly teasing us about how ratty our old pajamas look, so why not take this opportunity to try to impress her? Turns out, there are tons of brands that offer chic pajama options: Equipment, J.Crew, and Topshop, just to name a few.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 pieces of stylish loungewear you can shop now! And tell your mom she can thank us anytime.