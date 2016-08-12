20 Stylish Instagram Accounts You Haven’t Discovered Yet

Thanks to Instagram’s divisive algorithm update, I seem to only see the same 10 big fashion bloggers in my newsfeed every day and night—and as much as I can appreciate Aimee Song’s style, there are only so many off-the-shoulder tops and denim cutoffs you need to see in a week. So in an effort to diversify my feed with more than the same handful of chic women, I went on a hunt for the underrated, undiscovered style influencers ruling the ’Gram. Click through the slideshow and you’ll find cool designers, stylists, publicists, editors, and, yes, bloggers that are worthy of your follow. Keep clicking!
Georgia Zogopoulos, @georgiazogopoulos
Sydney-based head of PR for C/meo Collective, Finders Keepers, and Keepsake
instagram / @georgiazogopoulos
instagram / @freddieharrel
Cindy van der Heyden, @cottds
Netherlands-based style blogger
instagram / @cottds
instagram / @beigerenegade
Hermione Underwood, @hermioneolivia
UK-based travel and style blogger and digital consultant
instagram
instagram / @krystalschlegel
instagram / @rachelzeilic
instagram / @economyofstyle
Elly McGaw, @ellymcgaw
Sydney-based interior designer and stylist
instagram / @ellymcgaw
Joi, @inmyjoi
Fashion blogger based in L.A.
instagram / @inmyjoi
instagram / @chloehollywood
Kendall Sargeant, @kndlsargeant
L.A.-based PR director for Australian brands including Cameo, Fashion Bunker, and Finders Keepers.
instagram / @kndlsargeant
Jazz Mignone, @umyeahthanks
Creative based in Adelaide, Australia.
instagram
instagram / @kellyaugustineb
instagram / @apieceoftoast
instagram / @cyd_morris
Mary Lawas, @franzblog
Australian fashion designer
instagram / @franzblog
instagram / @meraki_blog
instagram / @merrittbeck
instagram / @chloechill