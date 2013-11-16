15 Under $50: Shop The Season’s Chicest Gloves Without Blowing Your Budget

With winter all too close, one of the best things you can add to your closet is a really solid, stylish pair of gloves. Whether you’re more about wearing a brightly colored hand-warmer that makes a statement, or keeping it more classic in black and brown leathers, it’s important that these guys are both functional and stylish.

We’ve found 15 pairs that achieve both requirements to the maximum. From Zara’s super-chic cutout leather gloves to French Connection’s high-fashion creations in a super-soft leather fabrication for ASOS, all these brands redefine stylish ways to keep your hands warm this season—and each pair is $50 or less.

Click through the gallery to see our 15 favorite pairs. Happy winter shopping!