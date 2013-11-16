StyleCaster
15 Under $50: Shop The Season’s Chicest Gloves Without Blowing Your Budget

Meghan Blalock
by
With winter all too close, one of the best things you can add to your closet is a really solid, stylish pair of gloves. Whether you’re more about wearing a brightly colored hand-warmer that makes a statement, or keeping it more classic in black and brown leathers, it’s important that these guys are both functional and stylish.

We’ve found 15 pairs that achieve both requirements to the maximum. From Zara’s super-chic cutout leather gloves to French Connection’s high-fashion creations in a super-soft leather fabrication for ASOS, all these brands redefine stylish ways to keep your hands warm this season—and each pair is $50 or less.

Click through the gallery to see our 15 favorite pairs. Happy winter shopping!

Cutout leather gloves, $49; at Zara

Snakeskin Velvet Text-Friendly Gloves, $38; at Kenneth Cole
 

Smartphone Wool Gloves, $33; at J.Crew

Wool Panel Gloves, $50; at Topshop

Echo Long Touch Gloves, $48; at Piperlime

Suede Gloves, $34; at Urban Outfitters

Fur Mittens, $36; at Topshop

Combined Leather Glove, $30; at Zara

French Connection Gloves, $32; at ASOS

Bone Gloves, $50; at Modekungen

Chain Cuff Gloves, $50; at Topshop

Solid Velvet Gloves, $38; at Kenneth Cole

Leather Gloves, $48; at Levi's

French Connection Brogue Gloves, $32; at ASOS

Echo Wool Gloves, $48; at Lord + Taylor

