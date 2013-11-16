15 Under $50: Shop The Season’s Chicest Gloves Without Blowing Your Budget

With winter all too close, one of the best things you can add to your closet is a really solid, stylish pair of gloves. Whether you’re more about wearing a brightly colored hand-warmer that makes a statement, or keeping it more classic in black and brown leathers, it’s important that these guys are both functional and stylish.
MORE: Under $50: 10 Cozy Cardigans To Keep You Warm
We’ve found 15 pairs that achieve both requirements to the maximum. From Zara’s super-chic cutout leather gloves to French Connection’s high-fashion creations in a super-soft leather fabrication for ASOS, all these brands redefine stylish ways to keep your hands warm this season—and each pair is $50 or less.
MORE: Step Up Your Winter Style With 10 Chic Knit Turbans For Under $30
Click through the gallery to see our 15 favorite pairs. Happy winter shopping!