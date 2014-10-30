25 Cool-Girl Hats Under $100

Fact: We love a good hat. Not only can fedoras, baseball caps, boaters, and beanies be a girl’s best friend when it comes to unruly weather trends, but they also have the power to give your outfit an instant cool boost, os we’re pretty thrilled that hats of all types are trending hard this fall (shout out to our boy Pharrell for helping validate that).

From the Cara Delevigne X DKNY collaboration that includes must-have silk beanies to Kenzo’s zig zag-print baseball cap inspired by the TV cult classic “Twin Peaks,” we’ve assembled some of the coolest—and most affordable—hats to get you through the season.

Click through the gallery above for our 25 favorite hats to wear right now, all under $100!