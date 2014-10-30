25 Cool-Girl Hats Under $100

Fact: We love a good hat. Not only can fedoras, baseball caps, boaters, and beanies be a girl’s best friend when it comes to unruly weather trends, but they also have the power to give your outfit an instant cool boost, os we’re pretty thrilled that hats of all types are trending hard this fall (shout out to our boy Pharrell for helping validate that).
From the Cara Delevigne X DKNY collaboration that includes must-have silk beanies to Kenzo’s zig zag-print baseball cap inspired by the TV cult classic “Twin Peaks,” we’ve assembled some of the coolest—and most affordable—hats to get you through the season.
Click through the gallery above for our 25 favorite hats to wear right now, all under $100!
Nasty Gal Rock the Boater hat ($38; available at Nasty Gal).
Bailey for J.Crew felt hat ($98; available at J.Crew).
Hat Attack round crown floppy hat ($94; available at Hat Attack).
Asos faux fur crossack hat ($34.11; available at ASOS).
Biltmore & Madewell floppy felt fedora ($75; available at Madewell).
Hollywood Mirror the Wool Cat Ear; $24 at karmaloop.com
BRIMMED + FAUX FUR HATS
Posey bowler hat ($34; available at UrbanOutfitters).
BEANIES
Choies black beanie with mesh ($18.99; available at Choies).
DKNY+ Cara Delevingne silk-blend beanie ($70; available at Net-a-Porter).
Tilly’s Dope cuff beanie ($23.99; available at Dope).
Brian Lichtenberg Homies beanie with black embroidery ($48; available at Brian Lichtenberg).
Carolina Amato orange kitty hat ($38; available at Kitson).
Neff Trio beanie ($18; available at Neff).
Zara striped hat ($15.90; available at Zara).
Topshop tuck back beanie in camel ($28; available at Topshop).
Joyrich X Playboy pom pom beanie ($53; available at JoyRich).
CAPS
Boy London Boy Cap ($48; available at Revolve).
H&M faux fur cap ($39.95; available at H&M).
Genie by Eugenia Kim cap ($80; available at Intermix).
J.Crew colorblock wool baseball cap ($39.50; available at J.Crew).
Gypsy Dragonfly cap in metallic magenta ($65; available at Gypsy).
Zara quilted fabric cap ($19.90; available at Zara).