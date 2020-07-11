Forget shoes, bags and jewelry, face masks are the most popular and important accessory. If you’re going to be wearing face masks in public for the foreseeable future, you might as well make a fashion statement with them. These masks can come in bright colors and feature intricate patterns, ranging from animal print to florals. There’s even variety out there that you can match your favorite dress to your face mask. You can find a mask that matches your aesthetic, whether you’re into vintage glamour or loud animal print.

We found the most stylish face masks for women. But these masks don’t only have style, they have substance, too. They’re designed to be comfortable and also form-fitting. You’ll be able to breathe easily, while keeping your face completely covered. Some face masks can be too loose or tight, but these are designed to conform to your face. All of our picks are re-wearable, so you won’t be adding to landfill by throwing a face mask out after every use. You can and should wash your face mask after every use. Two of our picks are machine washable, which makes this process super easy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. RIAH FASHION Fabric Face Cover

Take a walk on this wild size with this fashionable face mask. It’s made out of cotton, polyester and spandex, so it has a little bit of stretch to it. The mask will keep your face completely covered, and you can wear it again and again. The reusable face mask is machine-washable. It comes in a variety of fun patterns, including leopard (pictured), floral burgundy, paisley mustard and multiple trendy tie-dye options.

2. DewAmor Reusable, Washable Neoprene/Cotton Face Mask

This burgundy face mask is made out of neoprene and cotton. The great thing about the color burgundy is that it looks good on just about everyone. Neoprene is the material used to make wetsuits, so you know that it’s stretchy, sturdy and protective against dust particles. This mask will conform to your face, unlike other looser cotton mask options. It is washable, so you can wear it multiple times.

3. TwoYek Women’s Face Cover

If the face masks that end at your chin aren’t doing it for you, here’s a flow-y, show-stopping option. The face mask and neck gaiter combo is made out of chiffon silk. It’s lightweight and breathable yet effective at stopping dust and other particles. The elastic string goes around the ears, and it’s made to fit the majority of heads. There are 30 patterns and styles to choose from.