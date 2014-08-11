50 End-Of-Summer Sale Items Too Stylish To Pass Up

We’re the first people to understand the willpower it takes not to hit the “buy now” button on all the jaw-dropping summer sales going on right now. Sure, it’s tempting to snatch up that $200 crop top to save for next summer, but in all honesty, we don’t know if crop tops will even be relevant next summer, and why spend precious cash on something we can only wear for anther few weeks?

Instead of caving in and spending on pieces you have to wait another ten months to wear, the trick to shopping summer sales is to snag items that can be worn now into the fall. And while you might think we’re insane thinking there’s anything other than bathing suits and beach bags on sale, you’re mistaken. If you look hard enough, you can find just about anything. We’re talking jeans, short sleeve tees, blazers, booties—the list goes on.

To help you find some amazing deals, we’ve rounded up 50 fabulous end-of-the-season sale items to shop now!