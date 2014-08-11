50 End-Of-Summer Sale Items Too Stylish To Pass Up

We’re the first people to understand the willpower it takes not to hit the “buy now” button on all the jaw-dropping summer sales going on right now. Sure, it’s tempting to snatch up that $200 crop top to save for next summer, but in all honesty, we don’t know if crop tops will even be relevant next summer, and why spend precious cash on something we can only wear for anther few weeks?
Instead of caving in and spending on pieces you have to wait another ten months to wear, the trick to shopping summer sales is to snag items that can be worn now into the fall. And while you might think we’re insane thinking there’s anything other than bathing suits and beach bags on sale, you’re mistaken. If you look hard enough, you can find just about anything. We’re talking jeans, short sleeve tees, blazers, booties—the list goes on.
To help you find some amazing deals, we’ve rounded up 50 fabulous end-of-the-season sale items to shop now!
J. Crew Side-Zip Varsity Dress; $40 (was $98) at jcrew.com
THVM Behati Colorblock Boyfriend Jeans; $112.20 (was $374.00) at shopbop.com
After Party Vintage Rain Check Trench Coat; $69 (was $138) at nastygal.com
Shoe Cult Pulau Loafer - Leopard; $39 (was $78) at nastygal.com
Walter Baker Kayla Jacket; $154.78 (was $373.40) at asos.com
Marc by Marc Jacobs Know When to Fold'em Jina Satchel; $369.60 (was $528.00) at shopbop.com
Lily Chunky Cable Knit Jumper; $16 (was $24) at boohoo.com
See U Soon Metallic Shift Dress with Chain Waist Detail; $73.52 (was $143.17) at asos.com
Lizzie Fortunato Jewels 'The Schoolgirl Mini' bag; $275 (was $550) at farfetch.com
Neon Rose Leather Look Jacket With Embossed Stud Detail; $67.71 (was 116.08) at asos.com
Ella Sheer And Faux Leather Panel Bomber Jacket; $30 (was $40) at boohoo.com
Otte New York Open Back Dress; $134 (was $335) at shopbop.com
Minimum Mali Printed Bomber Jacket; $92.87 (was $154.78) at asos.com
Autumn Black Buckle Boots; $90 (was $135) at topshop.com
Vila Coralla Trench Coat; $92.87 (was $154.78) at asos.com
Aaliyah Daisy Print Long Sleeve Shirt; $30 (was $36) at boohoo.com
Knitted Fluffy Crew Jumper; $15 (was $60) at topshop.com
Hannah Buckle & Multi Strap Heeled Gladiators; $28 (was $60) at boohoo.com
Twin-Pocket Piqué Ponte Tee; $59.99 (was $72) at madewell.com
Zara Leaf Blazer, $29.99 (was $99); at Zara
Kendall Black Cut Out Mules With Buckle Detail; $18.88 (was $62.98) at missguidedus.com
See U Soon Sequin Floral Shift Dress; $87.06 (was $164.45) at asos.com
Diane von Furstenberg Highline Courier Satchel; $381.50 (was $545) at shopbop.com
Paige Denim Demi Ultra Skinny Jeans; $86.70 (was $289.00) at shopbop.com
Eadie Bubble Crepe Bomber Jacket; $20 (was $40) at boohoo.com