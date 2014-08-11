StyleCaster
50 End-Of-Summer Sale Items Too Stylish To Pass Up

StyleCaster

We’re the first people to understand the willpower it takes not to hit the “buy now” button on all the jaw-dropping summer sales going on right now. Sure, it’s tempting to snatch up that $200 crop top to save for next summer, but in all honesty, we don’t know if crop tops will even be relevant next summer, and why spend precious cash on something we can only wear for anther few weeks?

Instead of caving in and spending on pieces you have to wait another ten months to wear, the trick to shopping summer sales is to snag items that can be worn now into the fall. And while you might think we’re insane thinking there’s anything other than bathing suits and beach bags on sale, you’re mistaken. If you look hard enough, you can find just about anything. We’re talking jeans, short sleeve tees, blazers, booties—the list goes on.

To help you find some amazing deals, we’ve rounded up 50 fabulous end-of-the-season sale items to shop now!

J. Crew Side-Zip Varsity Dress; $40 (was $98) at jcrew.com

Deco Bead Bed Jacket; $95 (was $190) at topshop.com

THVM Behati Colorblock Boyfriend Jeans; $112.20 (was $374.00) at shopbop.com

Andie Satchel; $259.95 (was $508) at anthropologie.com

After Party Vintage Rain Check Trench Coat; $69 (was $138) at nastygal.com

Isabel Marant Elena Cotton Netted Vest in Black; $519 (was $1,235) at forwardbyeylsewalker.com

Shoe Cult Pulau Loafer - Leopard; $39 (was $78) at nastygal.com

Walter Baker Kayla Jacket; $154.78 (was $373.40) at asos.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Know When to Fold'em Jina Satchel; $369.60 (was $528.00) at shopbop.com

Res Denim Slacker Boyfriend; $75 (was $106) at revolveclothing.com

Lily Chunky Cable Knit Jumper; $16 (was $24) at boohoo.com

Bailey 44 Faux Leather-Front Muscle Tee; $66 (was $165) at saksfifthavenue.com

See U Soon Metallic Shift Dress with Chain Waist Detail; $73.52 (was $143.17) at asos.com

Slub Knit Polka Dot Top; $9 (was $13.80) at forever21.com

Lovers + Friends Babe Moto Jacket; $152 (was $217) at revolveclothing.com

Monrow Ash Heather Jersey Bandeau Maxi Dress; $87 (was $124) at revolveclothing.com

V-Front Chuck On Dress; $20 (was $72) at topshop.com

Lizzie Fortunato Jewels 'The Schoolgirl Mini' bag; $275 (was $550) at farfetch.com

Neon Rose Leather Look Jacket With Embossed Stud Detail; $67.71 (was 116.08) at asos.com

Boxy Open-Knit Sweater; $12 (was $22.80) at forever21.com

Ella Sheer And Faux Leather Panel Bomber Jacket; $30 (was $40) at boohoo.com

MSGM Pom Pom Textured Knit Sweater in Blue; $96 (was $366) at forwardbyelysewalker.com

Otte New York Open Back Dress; $134 (was $335) at shopbop.com

Obey Secret Society Jacket; $74 (was $105) at revolveclothing.com

Scuba Wrap Skirt; $24 (was $90) at topshop.com

Paris Banded Tee; $34.99 (was $49.50) at madewell.com

 

Minimum Mali Printed Bomber Jacket; $92.87 (was $154.78) at asos.com

Autumn Black Buckle Boots; $90 (was $135) at topshop.com

Vila Coralla Trench Coat; $92.87 (was $154.78) at asos.com

Paige Embroidered Verdugo Ankle Jeans; $139.95 (was $219) at anthropologie.com

Eugenia Kim Darien Cap in Pink Boucle; $69 (was $262) at forwardbyelysewalker.com

Aaliyah Daisy Print Long Sleeve Shirt; $30 (was $36) at boohoo.com

Nasty Gal Boys Only Vest; $47.60 (was $68) at nastygal.com

Knitted Fluffy Crew Jumper; $15 (was $60) at topshop.com

Theory Tucky Draped-Top Cotton Jersey Dress; $64 (was $160) at saksfifthavenue.com

Hannah Buckle & Multi Strap Heeled Gladiators; $28 (was $60) at boohoo.com

Twin-Pocket Piqué Ponte Tee; $59.99 (was $72) at madewell.com

Soft Joie Annora Sweatshirt; $77 (was $128) at revolveclothing.com

Marlow Shooties; $69.95 (was $129) at anthropologie.com

White Noise Textured Knit; $12 (was $19.80) at forever21.com

Stapla Black Strappy Jersey Jumpsuit; $28.78 (was $35.78) at missguidedus.com

Zara Leaf Blazer, $29.99 (was $99); at Zara

Fleetwood Monk Shoes; $24 (was $50) at topshop.com

Sirens Leather Backpack; $149.95 (was $298) at anthropologie.com

Kendall Black Cut Out Mules With Buckle Detail; $18.88 (was $62.98) at missguidedus.com

Anacapa Romper; $79.95 (was $148) at anthropologie.com

See U Soon Sequin Floral Shift Dress; $87.06 (was $164.45) at asos.com

Diane von Furstenberg Highline Courier Satchel; $381.50 (was $545) at shopbop.com

Paige Denim Demi Ultra Skinny Jeans; $86.70 (was $289.00) at shopbop.com

Maryvonne Monochrome Cut Out Jumpsuit; $19.78 (was $44.98) at missguidedus.com

Eadie Bubble Crepe Bomber Jacket; $20 (was $40) at boohoo.com

