20 Pants That Feel Like Sweats But Make It Look Like You Actually Got Dressed

I love wearing sweatpants while working from home—or, at least, I loved it at first. After a few weeks stuck in the same jammies and old college sweatsuits, I started to wonder if there were stylish, comfortable pants I could opt for instead. (Spoiler alert, there totally are.) I didn’t want to sacrifice the loungewear feel, but as a fashion-lover, my look really does impact my mood, and I felt, much like my go-to sweatpants, just fine. That’s not good enough for me, folks!

Luckily, there are some alternatives. God bless streetwear trends for making pants other than tight, restricting jeans cool! Trendy joggers, chic, stretchy cargo pants, blousy paperbag trousers and breezy wide-leg culottes are here to save the day in a fashion-forward way. I promise, you’ll still be comfy AF! Just way, way better dressed. You can stock up on a ton of these styles to wear with basic tees and cropped crewneck sweatshirts right now, then incorporate them into your summer wardrobe with crop tops and block heels when it’s finally time to go outside. A win, win! Love ’em now, love ’em later. Rack in compliments the whole damn time.

Below, you’ll find 20 (yes, 20) pairs of must-shop stylish, comfortable pants. Some will cost you little more than a crisp Andrew Jackson, while others are investment pieces that, believe me, are worth the splurge. Whichever you choose (and trust me, you’ll be tempted to choose a few), it’s a guaranteed step up from sweatpants. Your wardrobe deserve better, and your legs do, too!

1. Fruit Print Wide Leg Pants

A bold pattern can help make a relaxed, casual pant look a little more formal. These Fruit Print Wide Leg Pants are exactly what I’m looking for.

2. Sydney Waisted Joggers

It’s incredible what a belt detail can do to a pair of sweats. These Sydney Waisted Joggers by Saturday/Sunday are made oh-so-chic courtesy of a D-ring belt to cinch the waist. Plus, they come in three colors.

3. Abstract Joggers

Available in Standard, Tall, Petite and Plus options, these pink Abstract Joggers are sure to become a warm-weather wardrobe stable.

4. Paperbag Mia Pants

These plus-friendly Paperbag Mia Pants are breezy and stylish, and if you aren’t into the trendy sage green for everyday wear, they come in black, too.

5. UO Jackson Utility Jogger Pant

Cargo pants are cool again, you heard it here first! I’m a big fan of the traffic cone hue of these UO Jackson Utility Jogger Pants, but if you find the silhouette bold enough on its own, you can snag them in brown, white, olive green or dusty mauve instead.

6. Striped Elastic Waist Pants

These Kendall + Kylie Striped Elastic Waist Pants are Jenner-approved. While soft and comfortable, the belted paperbag silhouette manages to keep things professional.

7. High Waisted Satin Cargo Jogger Pants

How to jazz up your average joggers? Pastel pink satin, natch. These High Waisted Satin Cargo Jogger Pants from Express are everything—and they’re on sale!

8. Corinne Pants

The Figue Corinne Pants are what street style dreams are made of. The cut! The pattern! The chunky button details! It’s all too much, and yet just enough.

9. Slit-Leg Crinkle Pants

Consider these a fashion-forward take on tearaway pants. These plus-size Slit-Leg Crinkle Pants are so damn good.

10. Zone Pants

The Zone Pants by KORAL Activewear are the faux-leather joggers I’ve been looking for. Catch me pairing them with a white tee and sneakers to lounge around, and a crop top and heels to go out.

11. Bluftan Eyelet Pants

Tired of seeing everyone rock the same tie-dye sweats? These Young Fabulous & Broke Bluftan Eyelet Pants are just as colorful, but far more unique. Just as comfortable, too!

12. Patterned Wide Leg Pants

I hereby declare these Scotch & Soda Patterned Wide Leg Pants as the most chic sweatpants alternative on the market. The drawstring waist and wide-leg fit just scream comfort!

13. Ombre Tailored Pants

One more for you tie-dye lovers: These Ombre Tailored Pants are the comfy equivalent of wearing a literal sunset on your legs. Any questions?

14. Layered Tie Front Pant

I have a pair of pants that are similar in silhouette to these Torrid Layered Tie Front Pants, and they are so. damn. flattering. Wear with a cropped, off-the-shoulder sweater to lounge, or a crop top to the bar on a summer’s night out.

15. Stella Checked Jogger

The Stella Checked Jogger with Stripping Detail from cupcakes and cashmere strikes the perfect balance between office attire and loungewear. Consider these the only acceptable pants to wear during Zoom meetings.

16. Antares Cargo Pants

I.AM.GIA. is a brand known for sparking street style trends, so it’s no surprise their Antares Cargo Pants are so on point. I plan to dress these up (and down) all summer!

17. Valerie Pants

Itching to throw on your well-worn college sweats? Loose-fitting patterned trousers are always a better move, and you’ll feel just as comfortable. I swear! Try these snake-printed Mara Hoffman Valerie Pants instead.

18. High-Waisted Paperbag Pants

Throwing on a white trouser will make you look a thousand times more put together. Something about wearing white just screams, “I have everything under control!” No spills/mistakes/stressors here. The AE High-Waisted Paperbag Pants confirm it.

19. Black Floral Wide Leg Pant

I love a flowy, floral look! So business-meets-boho, with just a touch of comfy cute. Try the Black Floral Wide Leg Pants from Torrid to get the look ASAP.

20. Multi Pants

The Hemant and Nandita Women’s Multi Pants have all the makings of the perfect joggers: A tie-front waist to cinch, cuffed legs for structure and a gorgeous tie-dye print, plus some metallic embroidery for a lil’ something extra.

