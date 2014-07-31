22 Celebrity Kids Who Are More Stylish Than You

When mom and dad are among the universe’s biggest stars, it’s kind of a given that you’re going to have some nice stuff.

For example, Harper Beckham. The 3-year-old is fast becoming the Imelda Marcos of the daycare set, often photographed in a different pair of designer shoes every day, including a pair of lambskin Hermés booties that she wore when she was barely a year old. Can’t walk yet? Doesn’t matter, Victoria Beckham is your mom! And don’t get us started on Harper’s sharply-dressed tweenage brothers Romeo, Brooklyn, and Cruz.

Obviously, it’s not just the Beckham brood that’s jam-packed with underage denizens, as plenty of stylish celebrity kids are regularly photographed in outfits cooler than most non-famous kids (and, occasionally, cooler than us.)

Between children such as Alexander Wang‘s absuredly chic baby niece Aila who’s developed a penchant for Chanel at 3 years old, the ever-cool Rossdale boys, and reality star Mason Disick, as well as famous teenagers blazing their own stylish trails such as Lourdes Leon, and Willow Smith, check out our list of 22 stylish celebrity kids!