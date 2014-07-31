22 Celebrity Kids Who Are More Stylish Than You

When mom and dad are among the universe’s biggest stars, it’s kind of a given that you’re going to have some nice stuff.
For example, Harper Beckham. The 3-year-old is fast becoming the Imelda Marcos of the daycare set, often photographed in a different pair of designer shoes every day, including a pair of lambskin Hermés booties that she wore when she was barely a year old. Can’t walk yet? Doesn’t matter, Victoria Beckham is your mom! And don’t get us started on Harper’s sharply-dressed tweenage brothers Romeo, Brooklyn, and Cruz.
Obviously, it’s not just the Beckham brood that’s jam-packed with underage denizens, as plenty of stylish celebrity kids are regularly photographed in outfits cooler than most non-famous kids (and, occasionally, cooler than us.)
Between children such as Alexander Wang‘s absuredly chic baby niece Aila who’s developed a penchant for Chanel at 3 years old, the ever-cool Rossdale boys, and reality star Mason Disick, as well as famous teenagers blazing their own stylish trails such as Lourdes Leon, and Willow Smith, check out our list of 22 stylish celebrity kids!
Alexander Wang is one of the most in-demand designers around, but it's his niece Aila who's the real style star. The tot caused a fashion frenzy when she stepped out onto Uncle Alex's runway in 2011, and has since been snapped in things like fur coats, leather dresses, Ray-Bans, a tiny version Wang's Parental Advisory T-shirt, and even a mini Chanel messenger bag. Do YOU have one of those?
Note those mini pool slides!
How pretty is Julianne Moore's 12-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich? And she's stylish to boot—here they are at the Reed Krakoff Spring '14 fashion show in New York.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason takes after his dapper dad. Hello, Burberry scarf.
Photo:
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
Solange Knowles' son Daniel Julez Smith, Jr. kills it with skinny jeans, cool kicks, and—obviously—an adorable face.
Photo:
Andy Kropa/Getty Images
His mom's superstar stylist Rachel Zoe, so it's a given that 3-year-old Skyler Berman is a mini fashion plate. However, not everyone is pleased with the kid's threads: nasty Instagram commenters regularly criticize that fact that Skyler's hair is long, and that his clothes are too girly. We say, let Rachel and hubby Rodger dress Skyler however they want—even if it's like a railroad conductor.
Photo: @RachelZoe/Instagram
And Rachel's 7-month-old baby Kaius isn't too shabby either. Cjeck out that madras onesie!
Photo: @RachelZoe/Instagram
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's two sons, Kingston, 8, and Zuma, 5, are trendsetters in their own right, often rocking things like slim-cut jeans, sunglasses, a variety of hats, and killer sneakers. Kingston has also been known to experiment with gender-bending style, wearing things like pink tutus and, this past weekend, eyeliner and lipstick.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
When mom is super-stylist June Ambrose, it's a givem that you'll be stylish—and Summer Ambrose is.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Awww! How chic is little Harper Beckham and her topknot? Here she is with dad David (and Anna Wintour!) watching mom Victoria's runway show at NYFW.
Photo:
AFP/Getty Images
Malina Weissman is brand new to the Hollywood scene: She only has credit on her IMDB page, which is the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" reboot in which she plays a young April O'Neil. Check out her first red carpet above. We think she nailed it.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Um, Blue Ivy can barely walk and she's already got a custom leather jacket and mini floral Doc Martens. What else would we expect when mom is Beyoncé and dad is Jay Z?
Photo: @beyonce/Instagram
Despite being only 13 years old, the precocious actress and singer (and youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) is known for taking some serious fashion risks that include mohawks, menswear, and lamé capes.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has definitely earned her spot on her list, having already collaborated with mom on the teen clothing line Material Girl. Lola (as she's known) is 17 now and a high school grad, but she's been honing her fashion sense from an early age, often pulling out looks that include things like red lipstick, ripped-up tights, leather jackets, and beaded mini-dresses.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
No "stylish kids" list would be complete without the inclusion of Suri Cruise, the precociously fashion-aware offspring of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Known for strolling around since infancy in mini-heels and lipstick, and toting around things like with Miss Sicily handbags from Dolce & Gabbana, and of course that $800 Ferragamo bag, 7-year-old Suri's style seems to have gotten a little more down to earth in recent months.
Photo:
Spartano/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Spartano/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
It's not surprising that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's boys are also impossibly stylish, as sons Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn regularly are snapped in cool streetwear, sharp suits, and effortlessly hip hairstyles. The family is so stylish, in fact, that 10-year-old Romeo was selected to be a face of Burberry's Spring 2013 campaign.
Photo:
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Designer Nanette Lepore's daughter Violet walks the runway at every one of her mom's shows at NYFW.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Flynn Bloom—the son of model Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom—rocks those blue jeans like a champ at Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood—six kids to be exact—are all stylish in their own way, including tomboy Shiloh, and grungy tween Maddox. Pictured here Pax, Zahara, Knox, Shiloh and Maddox who clearly each have their own look.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Even with a paitned face, Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry is one stylish kid.
Photo:
WireImage
Barack and Michelle Obama's girls—first daughters daughters Malia, 15, and Sasha, 13, manage to be both stylish and appropriate for their ages. Often clad in labels such as J. Crew and Kate Spade, the sisters are typically snapped wearing tailored coats in bold colors, cute fit-and-flare dresses, fun flats, and colored or printed jeans.
Photo:
Pool/Getty Images
Designer Betsey Johnson's granddaughters Ella and Layla regularly walk grandma's runways at NYFW.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week