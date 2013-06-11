5 Stylish Bridesmaids Looks to Suit Any Wedding

When it comes to weddings, the saying goes: “It’s the bride’s day.” The role of the bridesmaid is to offer support, help plan activities, and—more often than not—wear a dress picked out by the bride that says more about the wedding’s color palette than the bridesmaid’s (or the bride’s) style.
Who says it needs to be that way? Most brides say that they wants their bridesmaids to have fun—and end up with a dress that they’ll actually want to wear.
Here at StyleCaster, our bridesmaids most certainly have more fun than your average bridesmaids—and we’ve put together five seriously stylish looks that both feel cohesive and also fashion-forward. These gorgeous outfits will transition straight from the dance floor to the after-party—which, incidentally, was photographed at downtown New York City hotspot No. 8.
Click through our gallery to see a variety of chic looks—from printed Mara Hoffman dresses and sharp H&M suits to festive cocktail dresses by Christian Siriano and Erin Fetherston—all of which prove that a great bridesmaid ensemble can be so much more than an ill-fitting strapless satin dress and metallic sandals.
Photography: Angela Pham
Producer: Samantha Lim
Stylist: Anett Gabriel
Models: Q Model Management
Hair: Neil Grupp
Makeup: Yuui
Location: No. 8
All Jewelry Provided by Tacori
COLOR THEORY: Instead of opting for one style of dress in the exact same color, broaden your search to dresses in the same color family—in this case, a warm coral in varying shades.
On Andreia: long-sleeve silk dress, $64.49 at ASOS; shoes, Charlotte Olympia, $612 at MyTheresa. On Irina: coral dress, Erin Fetherston, $195 at erinfetherston.com; shoes, Charlotte Olympia, $704.34 at Farfetch; embellished clutch, Mawi, $810 at Anthem Wares. On Tatiana: Georgette dress, Karen Walker, available at Gabriel de la Vega, NYC; shoes, Charlotte Olympia, $661.50 at Farfetch. All hair clips by Jennifer Behr. All jewelry by Tacori.
PRINT-MIXING: Don't be afraid of a bold print! The key in styling a print for a wedding is to make sure that all your bridesmaids are wearing the exact same pattern—which is easy if you stick with the same label. Most designers (like Mara Hoffman, whose dresses are pictured here) will issue several styles in the same print, which offers room to play with silhouettes that flatter everyone.
On Andreia: printed cut-out dress, Mara Hoffman; On Tatiana: printed cotton dress, Mara Hoffman; quilted leather mini bag, Angel Jackson, $385 at Anthem Wares; coral suede heels, $50.91 at ASOS. Gold hair bands by Jennifer Behr. All jewelry by Tacori.
On Andreia: printed cut-out dress, Mara Hoffman; On Tatiana: printed cotton dress, Mara Hoffman; quilted leather mini bag, Angel Jackson, $385 at Anthem Wares; coral double-strap suede heels, $50.91 at ASOS; gold hair bands by Jennifer Behr. All jewelry by Tacori.
MAIDS IN SUITS: Who says your bridesmaids need to wear dresses? Matching separates and feminine suits are all the rage for spring and summer, and dressing your maids in minimalist suiting feels fresh and original.
On Tatiana: Bustier top and cropped pant H&M stores. On Irina: mint-green vest jacket and navy pants, Araks. On Andreia: Beaded silk tank, $275; at M. Patmos. All headpieces by Jennifer Behr. All jewelry by Tacori.
Crystal shoes, Christian Siriano, $750 at Christian Siriano, 252 Elizabeth Street, New York, New York, 212-775-8494
On Tatiana: Bustier top and cropped pant, at H&M stores. On Irina: mint-green vest jacket and navy pants, Araks. On Andreia: Beaded silk tank, $275; at M. Patmos. All headpieces by Jennifer Behr. All jewelry by Tacori.
ALL BLACK EVERYTHING: Even a little black dress can serve as the perfect bridesmaid costume—especially for an evening big-city wedding at cocktail hour. Set against a simple black palette, you can let your bridesmaids' accessories pack a punch and help illuminate their personalities.
On Andreia: two-toned black dress, Erin Fetherston, $165 at erinfetherston.com. On Irina: black wrap dress, Gary Graham, $680 at garygrahamnyc.com; "Kiss" pouchette bag, Benedetta Bruzziches, $480 at Anthem Wares. On Tatiana: strappy black dress, Tocca.
Strappy black dress, Tocca.
On Andreia: two-toned black dress, Erin Fetherston, $165 at erinfetherston.com; gold floral heels, Charlotte Olympia. On Irina: Black wrap dress, Gary Graham, $680 at garygrahamnyc.com; "Kiss" pouchette bag, Benedetta Bruzziches, $480 at Anthem Wares, NYC; red satin heels, YSL. On Tatiana: Strappy black dress, Tocca; studded platforms, $127.28 at ASOS. All jewelry by Tacori.
ALL-OUT GLAMOUR: If you can afford to splurge, why not snap up three similar gowns from a designer's spring collection? Look for a collection that feels cohesive and dreamy, like Christian Siriano's Degas-influenced spring line.
On Irina: Christian Siriano blue appliqué gown, $4,700; at Neiman Marcus LA and San Francisco; blue metallic heels, Dolce & Gabbana. On Andreia: Christian Siriano pink appliqué gown, $4,700; at Neiman Marcus LA and San Francisco;metallic heels, Christian Louboutin. On Tatiana: Christian Siriano multi-colored appliqué dress, $4,700; at Neiman Marcus LA and San Francisco; black leather heels, Cesare Paciotti. All jewelry by Tacori.
Christian Siriano pink appliqué gown, $4,700; at Neiman Marcus LA and San Francisco; box clutch, House of Harlow, $195 at houseofharlow1960. All jewelry by Tacori.
