5 Stylish Bridesmaids Looks to Suit Any Wedding

When it comes to weddings, the saying goes: “It’s the bride’s day.” The role of the bridesmaid is to offer support, help plan activities, and—more often than not—wear a dress picked out by the bride that says more about the wedding’s color palette than the bridesmaid’s (or the bride’s) style.

Who says it needs to be that way? Most brides say that they wants their bridesmaids to have fun—and end up with a dress that they’ll actually want to wear.

Here at StyleCaster, our bridesmaids most certainly have more fun than your average bridesmaids—and we’ve put together five seriously stylish looks that both feel cohesive and also fashion-forward. These gorgeous outfits will transition straight from the dance floor to the after-party—which, incidentally, was photographed at downtown New York City hotspot No. 8.

Click through our gallery to see a variety of chic looks—from printed Mara Hoffman dresses and sharp H&M suits to festive cocktail dresses by Christian Siriano and Erin Fetherston—all of which prove that a great bridesmaid ensemble can be so much more than an ill-fitting strapless satin dress and metallic sandals.

Photography: Angela Pham

Producer: Samantha Lim

Stylist: Anett Gabriel

Models: Q Model Management

Hair: Neil Grupp

Makeup: Yuui

Location: No. 8

All Jewelry Provided by Tacori