Want: Stylish Black Booties To (Comfortably) Carry Us Through Holiday Party Season

What: This pair of simply stylish black booties made that much more festive by chic gold trim.

Why: To us, there’s nothing better than that perfect pair of ankle boots, especially when they’ve got a sleek silhouette and a heel just high enough to add that essential lift, but low enough to carry us from early-morning coffee to post-work cocktails. These fit the bill through and through, and we’re loving the of-the-moment pointed toe and the vamp’s flattering cut.

How: These would work with pretty much any outfit under the sun, from skinny jeans to swingy dresses.

Topshop Jiminy Metal-Trim Shoe Boots, $120; at Topshop