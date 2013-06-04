8 Stylish Baseball Caps That’ll Add Street Cred To Any Summer Outfit

Ever since Stella McCartney paired wool baseball caps with menswear-inspired separates for Fall 2013, we’ve been figuring out smart ways to integrate the sporty accessory into our wardrobes.

Once reserved for athletes, dudes, and 12-year-old tomboys, the rules of the baseball cap game have officially changed, thanks to the staggering amount of street style stars, bloggers, and fashion-forward celebrities and models (hello, Rihanna and Cara Delevingne!) who’ve embraced the cap trend, proving that the right one not only adds a dash of boyish street cred to your look, but also ups the cool factor exponentially.

With summer on the way, what better time to experiment with adding cool caps to your arsenal?

Whether you style your hat in unexpected ways (a sporty Nike version paired with a loose side braid and a solid maxi dress, for example) or take a more traditional tack (adding an eye-catching cap to a pair of skinny jeans and a white tank), finding a version to suit your personal style tastes will be a (well-shaded) walk in the park. See below for 8 styles were loving now!

Leopard Printed Cap, $29; at American Apparel

Plain Trucker Cap, $20.36; at ASOS

Tropical Print Baseball Cap, $10.80; at Forever 21

Etudes People Mariniere Cap, $85; at Hypebeast

Bop Basics Baseball Cap, $42; at Shopbop

Zebra Baseball Cap, $32; at Topshop

Featherlight Tennis Hat, $22; at Nike

Aztec Five Panel Cap, $32; at Topshop

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

6 Pairs Of Cute Pointy Flats For Under $100

Stylish Straw Hats For Spring

17 Pairs of Fashion-y Summer Sneakers