15 Stylish Bags … For Girls Who Hate Carrying Bags

If there’s one thing women love, it’s a fabulous bag. And, often, it’s an enormous fabulous bag. The problem? Lugging around oversize bags can be a total drag, especially when it’s filled with tons of crap you don’t need. Plus, so many of today’s popular styles are made to be held, which isn’t always the most practical options (that top-handle satchel might look cute, but it’s a bitch to hang on to when you’re carrying a coffee, your phone, and an umbrella.)

That’s why it pays to think outside the typical bag, because—let’s face it—as nice as it would be to just use our pockets, we all need to tote things around with us sometimes.

That’s why we’ve gathered some of our favorite bags that aren’t purses and will keep you hands-free, fashionable and comfortable for any occasion.