StyleCaster
Share

15 Stylish Bags … For Girls Who Hate Carrying Bags

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Stylish Bags … For Girls Who Hate Carrying Bags

Kristen Bousquet
by
15 Stylish Bags … For Girls Who Hate Carrying Bags
15 Start slideshow

If there’s one thing women love, it’s a fabulous bag. And, often, it’s an enormous fabulous bag. The problem? Lugging around oversize bags can be a total drag, especially when it’s filled with tons of crap you don’t need.  Plus, so many of today’s popular styles are made to be held, which isn’t always the most practical options (that top-handle satchel might look cute, but it’s a bitch to hang on to when you’re carrying a coffee, your phone, and an umbrella.)

MORE: 20 Pairs of Heels For Girls Who Hate Wearing Heels

That’s why it pays to think outside the typical bag, because—let’s face it—as nice as it would be to just use our pockets, we all need to tote things around with us sometimes.

That’s why we’ve gathered some of our favorite bags that aren’t purses and will keep you hands-free, fashionable and comfortable for any occasion.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

River Island Brown Animal Print Ponyskin Backpack; $124 at asos.com

Unchained Water Bottle Holder; $38 at nastygal.com

Tory Burch Marion Nylon Backpack; $350 at toryburch.com

Parental Advisory Clutch; $48 at nastygal.com

Herschel Thoroughfare and Square Backpack; $50 at modcloth.com

Cold Blooded Fanny Pack; $38 at nastygal.com

UNIF Badsport Backpack; $79 at nastygal.com

Danielle Nicole Tina Crossbody; $38 at danielle-nicole.com

Open Road Hip Pack; $25 at nastygal.com

New Look Clear Clutch with Zip Detail in Orange; $19 at asos.com

Wildfox Sail On Drawstring Backpack' $189 at asos.com

Moschino Shopping Leather Tote Bag; $1095 at luisaviaroma.com

ASOS Flat Lock Shoulder Bag; $47 at asos.com

Sole Society Brandice Mini Backpack; $44.95 at solesociety.com

Tote’s Amaze Bag; $50 at modcloth.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Stunning Summer Wedding Hairstyles

15 Stunning Summer Wedding Hairstyles
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share