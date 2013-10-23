StyleCaster
Share

Shop It Now: 10 Stylish Backpacks For Your Inner Cher Horowitz

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop It Now: 10 Stylish Backpacks For Your Inner Cher Horowitz

Meghan Blalock
by
Shop It Now: 10 Stylish Backpacks For Your Inner Cher Horowitz
10 Start slideshow

The 1995 cult classic “Clueless” has a lot to offer when it comes to ’90s wardrobe inspiration, and one of the most prominent accessories is lead Valley girl Cher Horowitz’s impressive collection of backpacks—both small and large. With the ‘90s returning in full force, Cher’s choice school bag is making a big comeback.

MORE: Celebrate The 18th Birthday of Clueless With Every Single Cher Horowitz Outfit

These bags aren’t your typical L.L. Bean variety. To complement this season’s chic cool-weather wardrobes, only the most stylish of satchels will do. We scoured the Web and found some seriously good-looking options from Alexander Wang, Zara, and more that will update your stable of accessories in a way in which Cher Horowitz would surely approve.

MORE: The 7 Types of Boots You Need to Have In Your Closet Every Fall

Click through the gallery to see our top 10 picks for chic backpacks this season!

cher clueless

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Leather Rucksack, $179; at Zara

Vince Camuto Gia Backpack, $158; at Macy's

Rebecca Minkoff Logan Backpack, $425; at Shopbop

Felt Backpack, $50; at ASOS

Parkan Backpack, $495; at Tory Burch

Rockland Backpack, $84; at Need Supply

Black Prisma Skeletal Backpack, $1,050; at Alexander Wang

Elizabeth and James Drawstring Backpack, $445; at Neiman Marcus

Leather Drawstring Backpack, $125; at American Apparel

Patent Mini Backpack, $50; at Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Halloween Makeup

Instagram Insta-Glam: Halloween Makeup
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share