Shop It Now: 10 Stylish Backpacks For Your Inner Cher Horowitz

The 1995 cult classic “Clueless” has a lot to offer when it comes to ’90s wardrobe inspiration, and one of the most prominent accessories is lead Valley girl Cher Horowitz’s impressive collection of backpacks—both small and large. With the ‘90s returning in full force, Cher’s choice school bag is making a big comeback.

These bags aren’t your typical L.L. Bean variety. To complement this season’s chic cool-weather wardrobes, only the most stylish of satchels will do. We scoured the Web and found some seriously good-looking options from Alexander Wang, Zara, and more that will update your stable of accessories in a way in which Cher Horowitz would surely approve.

Click through the gallery to see our top 10 picks for chic backpacks this season!