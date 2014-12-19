StyleCaster
New Year, New Agenda: 15 Stylish Planners to Organize Your 2015

We’re very much aware that when it comes to keeping track of our schedules, well, there’s an app for that. But we’re also aware that plenty of folks prefer to keep their affairs in order the pre-iPhone way: With a good old fashioned agenda-and-pen combo.

Whether you’re looking to organize your work schedule (meetings, assignments, deadlines), jot down your (many, obviously) social commitments the year is sure to hold, or even just write down a year’s worth of outfits (hey, don’t knock it—it helps when you’re faced with the dreaded “I have nothing to wear” conundrum) you’ll want to snag one of these 15 stylish planners to organize your 2014.

Check out these stylish agendas to keep your 2015 on track!

Ban.do 'I Am Very Busy' 17-Month Agenda, $20; at Ban.do

Kikki K. 2015 Weekly Daily Diary, $39.95; at Kikki K

 

 

Garance Doré 2015 Beauté Desk Agenda, $16; at Garance Doré

Kate Spade Bella Bookshelf Agenda, $30; at Bloomingdale's 

Henri Bendel Red Carpet 2015 Agenda, $98; at Henri Bendel 

Mi Goals 2015 Diary, $16; at NoteMaker

Kate Spade Cheetah 2015 Planner, $36; at Kate Spade

Sugar Paper Kraft Planner, $12.99; at Sugar Paper 

Daily Cute Diary 2015, $37; at Kikki K

2015 Custom Color Weekly Agenda, $32.78; at Etsy 

2015 Daily Planner in Black Leather and Gold, $34.95; at Kikki K.

Write To Me Manifest 2015 Diary, $24.50; at NoteMaker

Moleskine Color a Month Planners, $40; at Moleskine

