40 Spring Styling Tricks to Steal From the Runway

While clear-cut trends definitely emerged for Spring 2015—karate-style belts and sashes, fringe, and one-shoulder dresses, to name a few—there was also an abundance of eye-catching styling choices used by designers on the season’s top runways that were less about actual super-pricey pieces and more about how they were worn. Even better: Most can easily be recreated using stuff you already have.

From a quirky way to tuck in a shirt to replacing standard camis with stretchy bandeaus under a blazer, we’ve compiled 40 of our favorite spring styling tricks to copy now. Not only are they all incredibly cool, but these thoughtful, easy tweaks can make old pieces look like new, and inexpensive new pieces look like you totally just walked into Barney’s with an Amex Black Card—even if you only hit your local Zara and Forever 21 with your debit.

Click though now for come serious spring outfit inspiration!