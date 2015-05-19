40 Spring Styling Tricks to Steal From the Runway

While clear-cut trends definitely emerged for Spring 2015—karate-style belts and sashes, fringe, and one-shoulder dresses, to name a few—there was also an abundance of eye-catching styling choices used by designers on the season’s top runways that were less about actual super-pricey pieces and more about how they were worn. Even better: Most can easily be recreated using stuff you already have.
From a quirky way to tuck in a shirt to replacing standard camis with stretchy bandeaus under a blazer, we’ve compiled 40 of our favorite spring styling tricks to copy now. Not only are they all incredibly cool, but these thoughtful, easy tweaks can make old pieces look like new, and inexpensive new pieces look like you totally just walked into Barney’s with an Amex Black Card—even if you only hit your local Zara and Forever 21 with your debit.
Click though now for come serious spring outfit inspiration!
Instead of a tank top or cami, try layering a bandeau under a blazer or cropped jacket like this look from 3.1 Phillip Lim—so chic with high-waisted bottoms that reveal just a sliver of skin.
For a cool update on a classic trench, grab a leather belt and knot it at the waist like this Michael Kors look.
Ditch the cheesy bathing suit cover-ups this summer and wear a prim cardigan instead, like we saw at A Detache. So French!
Swap out statement necklaces for skinny scarves this season, like the models at Saint Laurent, for an instant hit of effortless glamour to pretty much any look from silky button downs to a cocktail dress.
Try layering a bandeau over a tailored shirt—Marc by Marc Jacobs shows you how it's done.
Don't just go for boyfriend jeans, actually steal your boyfriend's jeans. Models at DSquared2 proved that absurdly oversized denim can look crazy cool when paired with girly staples like metallic jackets and stilettos. Crop top and exposed undies, optional.
A small styling trick that goes a long way: Fold your shirt cuffs over your blazer sleeves like this model did at Michael Kors.
A cool way to take an evening dress out in daylight: Layer it over a button-down or a tee like this model at Marc by Marc Jacobs.
Freshen up a basic shirt by half-tucking it into cropped pants, buttoning the top button, and half-popping the collar, J. Crew-style. Add an armload of bracelets and a killer bag, and you've got a perfect outfit.
Create a thick choker effect with a silk scarf or piece of fabric like Emilia Wickstead.
Tie a piece of sheer fabric like chiffon or crinoline into a belted bow like the models at Burberry—it makes a coat look fresh, and it's super-festive on a dress.
Button a boxy jacket all the way, and rock it as a shirt like this model at Diane Von Furstenberg.
Don't be afraid to wear a long shirtdress or tunic over a midi skirt like this look from J. Crew—so modern!
Use a scarf to create a turtleneck effect with a round-neck shirt like Karen Walker.
Layer a stretchy long bodycon dress under an embellished cocktail mini like they did at DKNY. If this look is too busy for you, try it with more solid pieces.
Use a karate belt to tie a blazer at the waist, like this look from Alexander Wang.
Keep an oversized tee tucked out with flares and a slightly shorter blazer like this Coach look. So '70s cool!
Try pairing a long vest with fitted overalls. And, if you're really daring, skip wearing a top like this cool Sonia Rykiel outfit.
We love the idea of layering a sleeveless turtleneck under a plunging cocktail dress like Raf Simons did at Dior.
Keep an outfit all black and white, and only use color on your shoes like this chic look from Céline.
A super-sexy trick for a night out: Unbutton as many buttons on a silk blouse that you're comfortable with, and add a gold choker. So cool, as proven by Acne.
Only button a long shirtdress on top, then add an oversized blazer and skinny pants like this look from Marissa Webb.
There's something very cool about cinching a gilded evening dress with a beat-up brown leather belt, like Jill Stuart did.
A prim collared shirt can look quite modern for a formal occasion when paired with a long statement skirt, like this look from Honor.
Don't be scared of the skirt-over-pants trend—if you keep them all black like this Chanel look—it's less drastic, but equally as cool.
Pair a shrunken sweatshirt with any type of maxi for an effortless look, like this one at Chloé.
Instead of pairing a basic blazer with shorts, go for a dramatic ankle-grazing thin coat like this striking Balenciaga look.
Copy this Kenzo look using a long-sleeve shirt you already own, and wearing it under a boxy button-down with short sleeves
It might seem daring, but wearing high-waisted undies or boy shorts and a longline bra under a sheer lace dress can be amazingly chic and modern. Just follow Dolce & Gabbana's lead and keep the undergarments modest.
Pile on accessories like this Marni look—who would've thought a twine-like belt, a heavy wooden necklace, and hanging earrings would look so cool together?
Wear a cotton or linen short-sleeve shirt under a sleeveless dress for an office-ready look, like this one from Jil Sander.
Make a see-through skirt anywhere-appropriate by adding a long shirt, and a belted blazer like this Tome look.
So modern: Mixing patterns on top like this shirt and sweater combo at Tanya Taylor.
A DIY turban is a pretty cool way to make an evening look pop, shown at Milly.
Make khakis cool with a crisp boxy button up and minimalist shoes, like this look from Charlotte Ronson.
Add a slouchy sweater to a maxi for an easy, effortless spring look, like this one from Tracy Reese.
Loosely belt an oversized waterfall trench over a dress, like this effortless Tibi look.
Proof that a crisp white shirt can look incredibly glam—and appropriate—for a formal event when paired with a dramatic skirt, like this look from DSquared2.
We're really feeling pale pink silk paired with a pop of lipstick red, like this look from Miu Miu.
Play with proportion by adding a longer skirt or culottes under a drop waist dress, like they did at Kenzo.