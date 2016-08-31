StyleCaster
33 Styling Tricks to Steal from the Fall Runways

by
Photo: ImaxTree

One of the hard truths about Fashion Week is that as much as we’d love to snatch full looks right off of models’ backs, few of us are going to be walking around in head-to-toe Chloé or Dior anytime soon. But while the price of the pieces themselves might be prohibitive, there’s nothing stopping us from riffing off a particularly cool runway outfit with clothes and accessories we already own (and, OK, maybe a few new-season buys we can actually afford).

MORE: How to Wear 7 of Fall’s Biggest Trends Right Now

The catwalk (or presentation as the case may be) is where designers first present their vision for the season, which often means they’ve styled the looks in interesting ways that might not make it all the way down to department-store floors or e-commerce images. As such, it’s usually an excellent resource for those hey, why didn’t I think of that? ideas that take an outfit from just OK to so-good-you-have-to-leave-the-house-immediately.

Click or scroll through the gallery for 33 styling ideas to inspire you this coming season—and feel free to bookmark the page for a few months down the line when you start to feel yourself sinking into a cold-weather fashion rut.

MOER: 21 Lightweight Jackets You Won’t Want to Take Off

1 of 33
3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2016
3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2016

A new take on the fall-favorite jumper dress: a two-piece set layered over a short-sleeve turtleneck.

Photo: ImaxTree
Céline Fall/Winter 2016
Céline Fall/Winter 2016

If anyone can make the fanny pack cool again, it's Phoebe Philo, and her version this season—a classic black leather pouch—has us feeling tempted to swap out our belt for something with a little more storage space.

Photo: ImaxTree
Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2016
Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2016

Ankle-length outerwear can feel a little stuffy, but not when it's worn with your shortest mini.

Photo: ImaxTree
Tibi Fall/Winter 2016
Tibi Fall/Winter 2016

Silk slip dresses: good with sandals, great with sneakers, unexpectedly awesome with knee-high boots.

Photo: ImaxTree
Zimmermann Fall/Winter 2016
Zimmermann Fall/Winter 2016

Way more glamorous than any evening gown, a luxe duster coat and printed wide-leg pants will make you look like the most interesting person at the party.

Photo: ImaxTree
Coach Fall/Winter 2016
Coach Fall/Winter 2016

A wacky thrift-store knit is the perfect topper for this season's hodgepodge print mixing.

Photo: ImaxTree
Chloé Fall/Winter 2016
Chloé Fall/Winter 2016

Wear a zip-up sweater over, rather than under, a pair of overalls if you don't want them to be confused with regular old pants (bo-ring!).

Photo: ImaxTree
Baja East Fall/Winter 2016
Baja East Fall/Winter 2016

Supersize hoodies—sans pants—have become standard going-out attire for Kylie's crew, but we like them even more layered over a long sheer skirt or dress.

Photo: ImaxTree
Gucci Fall/Winter 2016
Gucci Fall/Winter 2016

Consider this your permission slip to pile on the pearls this season.

Photo: ImaxTree
Assembly New York Fall/Winter 2016
Assembly New York Fall/Winter 2016

Mesh sleeves are a great early-season alternative to a thermal layering top.

Photo: ImaxTree
Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2016
Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2016

You too can be #STYLEDbyMonicaRose this season—or at least look like it—by wearing your jacket shrugged low off your shoulders. Impractical? Perhaps. But so much more conducive to showing off what's underneath.

Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2016
Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2016

That off-the-shoulder crop top you've been getting so much mileage out of this summer doesn't have to get stowed away till next year—with a little clever layering, it can breathe new life into a plain long-sleeve dress.

Photo: ImaxTree
Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016
Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016

Top your party dress with a leather jacket and tiara, and, in the immortal words of Drake, turn your birthday into a lifestyle.

Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016

The last time a skirt suit looked this cool was when Michelle Pfeiffer rocked one as Elvira in "Scarface." With a hoodie rather than a wide-brim hat, however, the vibe is infinitely more 2016.

Photo: ImaxTree
Ellery Fall/Winter 2016
Ellery Fall/Winter 2016

A lace-up vest is less Renaissance Faire, more rock-star-in-training in the able hands of Kym Ellery. Follow her lead, and you can get the look, too.

Photo: ImaxTree
Brock Collection Fall/Winter 2016
Brock Collection Fall/Winter 2016

Proof that you can anchor just about anything with blue jeans—including your fanciest, special-occasions-only silk jacket.

Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of Comfort Fall/Winter 2016
Creatures of Comfort Fall/Winter 2016

A pantsuit in a muted color—dusty pink, warm beige, slate gray—deserves a jolt of energy, best delivered via an electric-yellow top.

Photo: ImaxTree
Claudi Li Fall/Winter 2016
Claudi Li Fall/Winter 2016

Is it time we considered the sash? This look at Claudia Li makes a strong argument for the asymmetrical accessory.

Photo: ImaxTree
Rag and Bone Fall/Winter 2016
Rag and Bone Fall/Winter 2016

Can't get behind the slightly counterintuitive idea of the off-the-shoulder sweater? A one-shoulder knit with buttons to do up when it really gets cold is a good compromise.

Photo: ImaxTree
Loewe Fall/Winter 2016
Loewe Fall/Winter 2016

You know that old adage about taking off one accessory before leaving the house? Yeah, you can ignore that—especially if Loewe has anything to say about it. If you have an adjustable cuff bracelet (or a particularly tiny arm), try wearing it up above the elbow.

Photo: ImaxTree
Courreges Fall/Winter 2016
Courreges Fall/Winter 2016

Sling a belt low over your hips and throw on a pair of Vans to give a loose-fitting jumpsuit a skater vibe, no Thrasher tee required.

Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of the Wind Fall/Winter 2016
Creatures of the Wind Fall/Winter 2016

Now that you've mastered the silk neck scarf and bandana for summer, swap 'em out for a skinny, floor-skimming knit version for some added drama.

Photo: ImaxTree
Milly Fall/Winter 2016
Milly Fall/Winter 2016

What's better than one '90s trend making a comeback? How about two '90s trends—chiffon blouses and tube tops—paired together?

Photo: ImaxTree
Hellessey Fall/Winter 2016
Hellessey Fall/Winter 2016

Mix business with pleasure by pairing a voluminous silk top with office-friendly gray slacks.

Photo: ImaxTree
BCBG Fall/Winter 2016
BCBG Fall/Winter 2016

Sure, you could try to find a nude bra to wear under that semisheer new top—or your could play up the glitz with a metallic bandeau.

Photo: ImaxTree
J.Crew Fall/Winter 2016
J.Crew Fall/Winter 2016

Let a half-tucked shirt peek out under a sweater for a look that's off-kilter in a good way.

Photo: ImaxTree
Kenzo Fall/Winter 2016
Kenzo Fall/Winter 2016

Give your girliest florals a little bite with a loud, guitar-strap bag (which, BTW, you're about to be seeing everywhere).

Photo: ImaxTree
Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2016
Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2016

Cutouts don't have to be synonymous with Kardashian—on a crewneck sweater, they can be an opportunity for a pop of print underneath.

Photo: ImaxTree
Marques'Almeida Fall/Winter 2016
Marques'Almeida Fall/Winter 2016

Another solution to a majorly holey piece? Throw a dress over it.

Photo: ImaxTree
Maiyet Fall/Winter 2016
Maiyet Fall/Winter 2016

It's true: Capelets have gotten cute again, and for the first chilly nights of the season, they're an unexpected alternative to a jacket or knit scarf.

Photo: ImaxTree
Monse Fall/Winter 2016
Monse Fall/Winter 2016

Undo the buttons at the cuff of an oversized shirt and let your sleeves do their thing.

Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2016
Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2016

Why is it that an oversized infinity scarf looks so much more elegant slung over a single shoulder?

Photo: ImaxTree
Akris Fall/Winter 2016
Akris Fall/Winter 2016

Stack colorful bracelets halfway to your elbow. Repeat.

Photo: ImaxTree

