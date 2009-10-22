Styling Tips: Make 1 Jacket Work All Week Long

Monday: I tend to layer a lot when I’m rushing out the door on manic Monday mornings. Here I threw the H&M silk jacket over an American Apparel T-shirt and a textured Nanushka wrap miniskirt with my favorite broken-in motorcycle jacket.

Tuesday: Janice softens up her look by wearing the silk H&M jacket over a white cotton tank, textured leggings, and Devi Kroell booties. Janice has a full roster of bands to see for CMJ. Follow her coverage all week long.



Wednesday: Elizabeth keeps it short and sweet with cropped H&M pants and a vintage Gianni Versace polka dot shirt with shoulder pads. I am fully endorsing shoulder pads. The more dramatic, the better.

Thursday: Jooyoun is taking full advantage of the summer-like weather we are getting in NYC by pairing the jacket with a silk Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent jumpsuit and open toe shoes.

Friday: Michelle pairs a Jasmine Di Milo crescent moon cutout skirt with knee high socks and a printed tank. She’s definitely ready for the weekend.

H&M Silk Jacket, $49, in stores now nationwide

