Styling Kate Middleton & Our Other Fave Brits: LFW Edition

London Fashion Week holds a dear place in our hearts here at StyleCaster. It’s refreshing for us to see an entire city not take itself too seriously and focus more on the creativity than the sell-ability of the designers’ collections. Christopher Kane, for example, is always a knockout and Mary Katrantzou has been killing it with those insane prints for the past couple of seasons now.

Check out the other Middleton’s famous look.

On top of our love for the clothing itself, we have also developed very serious style crushes on plenty of the famous ladies from across the pond – Emma Watson and The Duchess of Cambridge to name a few.So you can imagine the oodles of fun we had playing stylist for our favorite British girls, pairing each with a stellar look from the Spring runways of London that we would like to see them sporting in the near future. Click through to peek at all of our predictions!