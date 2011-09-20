Styling Kate Middleton & Our Other Fave Brits: LFW Edition

London Fashion Week holds a dear place in our hearts here at StyleCaster. It’s refreshing for us to see an entire city not take itself too seriously and focus more on the creativity than the sell-ability of the designers’ collections. Christopher Kane, for example, is always a knockout and Mary Katrantzou has been killing it with those insane prints for the past couple of seasons now.
Check out the other Middleton’s famous look.
On top of our love for the clothing itself, we have also developed very serious style crushes on plenty of the famous ladies from across the pond – Emma Watson and The Duchess of Cambridge to name a few.So you can imagine the oodles of fun we had playing stylist for our favorite British girls, pairing each with a stellar look from the Spring runways of London that we would like to see them sporting in the near future. Click through to peek at all of our predictions!
This little crop top and skirt combo from Chris Kane would look adorable on Alexa. She's got the whimsy (and tiny frame) to pull it off!
Keira was a vision in that Mary Katrantzou Fall 2011 dress at the Venice Film Festival, and we would love to see a round two of this genius pairing.
The Duchess is down with Erdem. Our girl has sported the designer on multiple occasions. This frock from the Spring collection maintains a conservative shape for Kate but would add just the right does of excitement to her next public appearance.
Carey Mulligan is always a risk-taker on the red carpet, and this Jonathan Saunders frock would be no exception.
Emma seems to be big on modern, feminine touches when it comes to her evening looks. Aren't you just picturing her in this Antonio Berardi wonder right this moment?
Kate Winslet has been showing off that curvy physique of hers lately with solid, streamlined body-con dresses. Why not add a little swan printed number from Giles to that recipe?
Florence Welch has got that whole bohemian thing down to a science. This long, flowing embellished dress from Matthew William would be stunning on her - no doubt.