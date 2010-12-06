Styling Contest: Tory Burch Resort

Tory Burch sure knows how to get the bloggers out and away from their MacBooks and Twitter apps. The boho-gone-uptown designer hosted a style event last week and invited all the online kids to put together looks using her resort collection. There was a green screen involved, which I happen to dig.

I went the beach way because it’s where I wish I lived, but props to those willing to channel a little aprs ski sans pants. I picked some of my favorite blogger looks to feature here, because I just love a styling contest it appeals to my competitive side.

Log onto Tory’s Facebook to vote (for StyleCaster, ahem). I kid, a little democracy never hurt anybody.