StyleCaster
Share

Styling Contest: Tory Burch Resort

What's hot
StyleCaster

Styling Contest: Tory Burch Resort

Kerry Pieri
by
Styling Contest: Tory Burch Resort
8 Start slideshow

Tory Burch sure knows how to get the bloggers out and away from their MacBooks and Twitter apps. The boho-gone-uptown designer hosted a style event last week and invited all the online kids to put together looks using her resort collection. There was a green screen involved, which I happen to dig.

I went the beach way because it’s where I wish I lived, but props to those willing to channel a little aprs ski sans pants. I picked some of my favorite blogger looks to feature here, because I just love a styling contest it appeals to my competitive side.

Log onto Tory’s Facebook to vote (for StyleCaster, ahem). I kid, a little democracy never hurt anybody.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

StyleCaster (care of yours truly)

Styleist

Desmitten

Elle

Eye 4 Style

My Style Pill

Ramshackle Glam

Couture Snob

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Grungy Gentleman Goes Inside AJ Mukamal’s Closet

Grungy Gentleman Goes Inside AJ Mukamal’s Closet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share