A Site to See: StyleWhile Lets You Try On Clothes (Using Your iPad!)

This week: a new mobile shopping app that lets you digitally craft outfits and try on real-life clothes, called StyleWhile.



Why You Should Bookmark It: If you’ve ever shopped online or on your phone, you’ve no doubt been frustrated by a lack of ability to physically visualize what the clothes, shoes, and other accessories you’re wanting to buy will look like when all placed together. Anyone can imagine the perfect outfit, but seeing it on is another matter, and it’s something brick-and-mortar shopping offers that online browsing does not—until now. “Our dream is to build an app that helps women to find and buy the right items, so that there would be a lot less of those ‘this looks differently in person than it did online’ moments,” the app’s CEO and Founder, Jutta Haaramo, tells StyleCaster.

How It Works: The app, which is currently only available on the iPad but has iPhone and Android versions in the works, is currently in an exclusive partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that gives the luxe retailer exclusive rights to sell their wares inside the app. That means brands like Alexander Wang, Rag & Bone, and Derek Lam are all at your fingertips when you’re browsing the app. On the right side of the screen, you see a model—whose skin tone, body type, hair, and general vibe you can custom curate—waiting for you to dress her up. To put clothes on her, you just click and drag each item individually, slowly building an outfit from scratch. And yes, there’s a sale section.

“I was getting frustrated when I online shopped, because I found myself wanting to try things on and create looks, but I couldn’t find anywhere to do that,” Jutta tells StyleCaster. “And I knew there were probably other women who felt the same way. That’s where the idea for StyleWhile came from.”

Once you’ve built a look you like, you can shop from right inside the app. Currently, the inventory available through the app is limited to clothing and a few accessories, but the team is currently working to expand it to include shoes and bags. “Obviously, no look is complete without a great pair of shoes and a standout bag,” Jutta says. “So it’s something we’re working on.”

Where the Name Came From: “The whole idea for the name is that you are styling while you shop,” Jutta explains. “So it’s just the combination of those two activities in one place.”

Check It Out: Learn more at StyleWhile.com, and download the app from the iTunes store