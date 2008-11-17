StyleSetter: Niki Hall

Name: Niki Hall

Age: 30

Occupation: Fashion Director/Stylist

Location: New York City



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I’m always shopping so I tend to keep an open mind about where to get things. Sometimes a label is just a label. I have a secret vintage store that I go to when I need to feel good because I know that I’ll always find something there.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I’m a friendly, introspective, complex, curious, passionate, and mostly laid-back individual who loves good things and good people.



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Tsumori Chisato’s entire runway collection, especially the tights.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Isabel Marant, Tsumori Chisato, Sonia Rykiel, Thierry Mugler, Balenciaga, Lanvin, and Nicole Romano.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

If I had to choose someone, then it would be Kate Moss hands down (although I’m not sure how much of it I could actually fit into, she’s so skinny). However, this season, I created a look book on style.com called, “Closet Classics: From A to Z” and I added everything that I would buy if money were no object.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

*Boudicca’s website www.platform13.com. There are so many facets of it and they just keep adding content, it’s like an inspirational maze.

*Style.com (to create lookbooks)

*Fashion Television. I used to watch it faithfully in high school and I just recently rediscovered it, so it’s good to be able to view it online now.

*Worship Worthy

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The roaring twenties in New York City.



8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Diane Von Furstenberg for business advice.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Carrie Bradshaw



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Levi’s 531 jeans (in whatever color/wash that they produce of the season), solid t-shirts from Exhale (they’re super soft), red lipstick and blue-brown pigment from MAC (I like to use it as eyeliner), and Natori bras fit like a glove.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

It depends on how much use you’ll get out of them over the season and over a lifetime: never say never!



12. Who is your style soul mate?

My friend Ayana Van Putten; she’s my favorite person to shop with.



13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My family, Sofia Loren, Johnny Depp, Richard La Motte (my mentor), Don Cheadle, Jimi Hendrix, Zadie Smith, Bjork, and Brangelina (and their kids). Mini cheeseburgers, Belgian fries and Coca-Cola, followed by mint chocolate chip ice cream and the yummy pear and pistachio macaroons from Macaron (on W.36th St.).

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yes, and I wore a short black chiffon cocktail dress



15. What theme song best describes your life?

Jigsaw Falling into Place by Radiohead