StyleSetter: Ashley Wick

Name: Ashley Wick

Age: 28

Occupation: Public Relations Director of Anya Hindmarch

Location: New York City

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store? There are a few haunts I like to keep secret in the hopes that they don’t become overrun with shoppers, but otherwise I love to snoop for one-of-a-kind vintage jewelry at Shelly Steffee ( she sends her buyers out to rummage through yard and estate sales and she returns with the most incredible art deco inspired link bracelets and other vintage heirlooms. I bought an adorned gold locket from Shelly and it still had a faded black and white photo of a lady inside! I like to peruse Olde Good Things and Mecox for furniture and interior design inspiration. Gap Body is a staple for comfortable low-maintenance lingerie. Auto (two tiny stores on Washington street) has great scarves…Helmut Lang, Mayle, etc.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I agree with philosopher Alan W. Watts – “Trying to define yourself is like trying to bite your own teeth.”

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

This season’s Gucci over-the-knee black, fringed boots from the runway. They remind me of the riding boots I wore during my equestrian days as a young girl, yet slightly more provocative and sexy (sarcasm!). Proportion of Blu jeans–my sister’s denim line. I have been especially sweet to her for the past few weeks in the hopes of receiving a surprise delivery!

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Anya Hindmarch, Christophe Decarnin is a genius, and I am drawn to Preen for its sporty edge… I guess I am a fan of the Brits! Oh, and I’m still waiting for Katayone Adeli to begin designing trousers under her own label again….they were the best!

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

The Vogue closet!

6. What are your favorite online destinations?



I have an admission: I don’t generally shop online; I appreciate the tactile experience- I like to feel and touch clothing before I make a purchase. There is something frivolous and undisciplined about shopping online. I also think the journey to your shopping destination, whether you are meandering the streets of SoHo with close girlfriends, your mother, or a boy, is oftentimes more memorable than the item bought!

However, these are my favorites in the online space:

Ted.com – its an incredible resource for ideas and the best place to visit for an inspiring discussion!

Neiman Marcus online carries large shoe sizes (my boats are a size 11-12) so they have been my salvation this fall!

Other sites: Net-a-Porter, Yelp.com, and TheGothamist.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 70s.

8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

My mother- I already get more than I’d like sometimes!

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

One of Fitzergald’s heroines.



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

French Sole ballet flats, Calvin Klein intimates, tortoise barrettes from CVS, James Perse t shirts, Hue black opaque tights.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

I’m shocked at the price of shoes and boots these days but if you find a pair you’ll wear to death then go for it!

12. Who is your style soul mate? n/a



13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Family and close friends. Dessert! My best friend Amy’s mother’s Ice Cream Skor Bar cake…

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

My boarding school, Thacher, actually hosted an “unprom” and I wore a hideous polyester, peach and silver print dress with a sweetheart neckline that I found in a thrift store in Santa Barbara.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

I just had a good laugh thinking of all of the disturbing song titles I could list! Hmmm, not sure if there is a song that encapsulates my life thus far but I do like the energy of “Bohemian Sunset” by Jazzanova.