A Site to See: StyleSaint Offers High-End Fashion at Normal Prices

Why You Should Bookmark It: If you, like us, are tiring of the whole “pay $15 for a shirt that lasts about a month” cycle of fashion, then you may want to consider StyleSaint, a new e-commerce site with an entirely new retail manufacturing process that allows them to sell high-quality, locally-designed clothing at incredibly accessible prices.

“We are bypassing all retail middlemen, markups, and gate keepers, and we are bringing our garments, which are made locally in Los Angeles, directly to our community at wholesale pricing,” co-founder and head designer Allison Beal tells StyleCaster. “So we’re building the brand differently—we’ve been able to build it from the bottom up as opposed to a top-down perspective.”

In laywoman’s terms: “We believe in a return to timelessness, and that fast fashion is kind of coming to an end,” the brand’s CEO, Brian Garrett, says. “People don’t want disposability. This farm-to-table movement in food is also happening in clothing.”

How It Works: What Beal means by describing the company as a “bottom up” brand is that, unlike many designers and labels who produce clothing based on their own inspirations and creative ideals, Beal and her team actually base their designs on what their consumers want, monitoring the social community aspect of StyleSaint to see what their customers are loving now.

“We’ve been a social community for as long as we’ve been around,” Beal elaborates. “We call them the Saint society—a global community of girls who love and are passionate about fashion. They post their mood boards and we take inspiration from it, and we just released [our first] collection based on those inspirations.”

“We can listen in real-time and design a product in response,” Garrett adds. “People talk a lot about web-responsive design; we actually have an apparel brand that does that, with a global digital mood board of 65,000 girls all over the world.”

Beal and her team keep a steady eye on the inspiration boards produced by the StyleSaint community, and every six to eight weeks, she designs a collection based on those boards. She takes the designs to StyleSaint’s factory in L.A.—which also produces designs for chic brands like The Row, Rag & Bone, and Maison Martin Margiela—and oversees the manufacturing process. Then, the clothes are sold right from the factory to the consumer, skipping the standard retail store process. (That’s how she’s able to sell 100% Italian silk camisoles for $42.)

The Story Behind the Name: “We truly believe we are revolutionizing the way women consume fashion,” Beal explains. “We are saving them from a market that divides women who can afford high-end names from those who cannot. We are offering that high-end quality to everyone.”

